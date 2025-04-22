'AC Cave' In Nainital Helps Tourists Beat The Heat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST

1 Min Read

Nainital: Visitors describe a cave in Nainital as nature's air conditioner. This 'AC Cave' is located in Barapathar and is a popular tourist destination where people visit from all over the country to experience what feels like an air-conditioned room created by nature in its environment.

"The cold air that comes from this place feels like it's coming from a refrigerator or a cooler," described Jagdesh Prakash, a local. This cave gets especially more popular in the summer as the Indian heatwave scorching down on people. It supposedly feels like a cool escape from the outside world.  

"When the temperature rises and sunlight enters the area, the air that comes out of this cave feels cool and refreshing," said another resident.

Priyanshu, a tourist, said the cave has become his favourite place in Nainital. "This natural AC-like air comes from this spot, which is one of the most famous points in Nainital, known for its naturally cool breeze. The location is Barapathar. You can also find small shops here selling tea, Maggi, fruit salad, sweet corn, and sunglasses. There's even a structure of Mowgli here," he told PTI Videos. 

Locals believe the moisture in the air and the high water content in the roots of the nearby trees make the cave cool. Whatever the reason, the cave offers a unique experience to its visitors. "It’s a very peaceful and serene place. What I felt there is beyond words," said another tourist, Shashi, elated by the experience. With predictions of a severe heatwave across the country, this spot in Nainital might just be the perfect place to beat the heat. (PTI Video inputs)

