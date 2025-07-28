'Absolutely Bonkers': Canines Race At UK Dog Surfing Championships

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Poole: The UK Dog Surfing Championships took place in Poole, southwest England, with competitors riding paddle boards instead of surfing due to a lack of waves. Inspired by similar contests in Australia and California, the UK event was first held in 2018 and takes place every two years. This year's championship saw three Guinness World Records broken, the fastest 5- metres on a paddle board by a human and a dog, the most dogs riding on a single paddle board, and the most dogs riding paddle boards simultaneously.

Carl, a surf instructor from Poole, praised his winning dog Margo. He said, "It is all down to Margo and her being so patient on the board with me." Participant Perdita Lawton shared how she first joined the event in 2022 after spotting it on Facebook, calling it 'bonkers' but brilliant fun. Her dog Stella even won the "judges' favourite award."

Guinness adjudicator Pravin Patel verified all three new records, saying the enthusiasm and spirit shown by the participants made the day truly special for both humans and their dogs. (With AFP Inputs)

