AAP Moves To New Party Office In New Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

thumbnail
AAP moves to new party office in New Delhi (ANI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved to its new office here on Sunday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had vacated its Rouse Avenue headquarters and moved to Bungalow No. 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in the national capital.

Following the orders of the Delhi High Court, the Narendra Modi-led government allotted a new office to AAP at Bungalow No. 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in New Delhi, in July 2024.

AAP is in power in Delhi and in Punjab, where Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister. AAP has also Rajya Sabha MPs including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal and Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal. 

TAGGED:

AAPNEW OFFICENEW DELHIARVIND KEJRIWALAAP NEW OFFICE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

Children play in Delhi rains which bring relief from heat

Children Play In Delhi Rains

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

Naxal terror funding in Chhattisgarh

WATCH: Naxal Terror Funding in Chhattisgarh; Mohla Manpur Police Arrested 5 Maoist Associates

2 Min Read

Aug 10, 2024

First Monday of Holy Shravan

WATCH: Upsurge of Devotees at Temples on First Monday of Holy Shravan Month in Maharashtra

1 Min Read

Aug 5, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.