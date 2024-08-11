AAP Moves To New Party Office In New Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved to its new office here on Sunday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had vacated its Rouse Avenue headquarters and moved to Bungalow No. 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in the national capital.

Following the orders of the Delhi High Court, the Narendra Modi-led government allotted a new office to AAP at Bungalow No. 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in New Delhi, in July 2024.

AAP is in power in Delhi and in Punjab, where Bhagwant Mann is the chief minister. AAP has also Rajya Sabha MPs including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal and Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal.