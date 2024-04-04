AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Offers Prayers at Delhi's Hanuman Temple Day After Release from Jail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

thumbnail

New Delhi: A day following his release from Tihar Jail, where he spent six months in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, accompanied by his wife, visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Thursday. Other AAP leaders were also present with him.  

"By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came with my wife here to pay obeisance to Hanuman ji. I have prayed for other AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain ji to come out of jail soon" he said, after offering prayers, according to news agency PTI.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Upon his release on Wednesday, Singh and his wife Anita visited the residences of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Seema Sisodia, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.  

Singh, who had been incarcerated in the high-security Tihar jail since October 13, 2023, was warmly received by AAP supporters upon his release. Addressing the crowd, he expressed gratitude for their support. He said, "Today truth has won, and in the coming days, with the blessings of Bajrangbali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Manish Sisodia will also come out of jail."

Read More

  1. Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says not time to celebrate but struggle
  2. BJP Wants Kejriwal's Resignation to Stop Free Water, Electricity: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

TAGGED:

SANJAY SINGH VISITS HANUMAN TEMPLESANJAY SINGH RELEASETIHAR JAILARVIND KEJRIWAL ARRESTSANJAY SINGH VISITS HANUMAN TEMPLE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Surat: Diamond City Becomes Home to Flamingoes; 2000 Wading Birds Flock to Tapi River

Surat: Diamond City Becomes Home to Flamingoes; 2000 Wading Birds Flock to Tapi River

2 Min Read

Apr 4, 2024

Migrating Sheep Herders Returning from Bhabar to Bugyala with Onset of Summer 2024

Migrating Sheep Herders Return from Bhabar to Bugyala with Onset of Summer 2024

2 Min Read

Apr 3, 2024

Gatrang Gali has opened for tourists from April 1

Uttarakhand: Gatrang Gali Opens for Tourists

1 Min Read

Apr 3, 2024

Temple committee organised Iftar event (Source: ETV Bharat)

Temple Committee Hosts Iftar in Kerala's Kozhikode

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.