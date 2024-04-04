AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Offers Prayers at Delhi's Hanuman Temple Day After Release from Jail

New Delhi: A day following his release from Tihar Jail, where he spent six months in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, accompanied by his wife, visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Thursday. Other AAP leaders were also present with him.

"By the grace of Lord Hanuman, I got bail. I came with my wife here to pay obeisance to Hanuman ji. I have prayed for other AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain ji to come out of jail soon" he said, after offering prayers, according to news agency PTI.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Upon his release on Wednesday, Singh and his wife Anita visited the residences of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Seema Sisodia, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Singh, who had been incarcerated in the high-security Tihar jail since October 13, 2023, was warmly received by AAP supporters upon his release. Addressing the crowd, he expressed gratitude for their support. He said, "Today truth has won, and in the coming days, with the blessings of Bajrangbali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Manish Sisodia will also come out of jail."