A Unique Journey To Raise Funds For Education Of Underprivileged Children Concludes In Bhuj

The Shishukunj International Foundation recently organised a journey on autorickshaws from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to Bhuj, Gujarat, with the goal of raising funds for education and social welfare projects for underprivileged children. A group of 108 participants embarked on this unique journey, covering a total distance of 3,000 km in 36 autorickshaws.

The participants traversed multiple states over the course of 13 days, starting on December 13. The group arrived in Bhuj on Thursday.

Ritwid Dholakia, Associated With Shishukunj International School Bhuj said, "Shishukunj Tuk-Tuk Safarnama 2024 started from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu to Bhuj, it was a 13-day journey. There are many reasons behind organising this, the first reason is that the institute has many centres so this enabled members to meet and discuss about the work being done. And we are building a hostel in Bhuj, so we have to raise funds for that."

The participants in the unique journey included many members of the organisation who had come from abroad. The funds raised during this journey will go towards constructing a hostel and teacher training centre at Shishukunj International School in Kutch for the development of the underprivileged.