A Unique Journey To Raise Funds For Education Of Underprivileged Children Concludes In Bhuj

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 seconds ago

The Shishukunj International Foundation recently organised a journey on autorickshaws from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu to Bhuj, Gujarat, with the goal of raising funds for education and social welfare projects for underprivileged children. A group of 108 participants embarked on this unique journey, covering a total distance of 3,000 km in 36 autorickshaws.

The participants traversed multiple states over the course of 13 days, starting on December 13. The group arrived in Bhuj on Thursday.

Ritwid Dholakia, Associated With Shishukunj International School Bhuj said, "Shishukunj Tuk-Tuk Safarnama 2024 started from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu to Bhuj, it was a 13-day journey. There are many reasons behind organising this, the first reason is that the institute has many centres so this enabled members to meet and discuss about the work being done. And we are building a hostel in Bhuj, so we have to raise funds for that."

The participants in the unique journey included many members of the organisation who had come from abroad. The funds raised during this journey will go towards constructing a hostel and teacher training centre at Shishukunj International School in Kutch for the development of the underprivileged.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHUJFUNDS FOR EDUCATIONFUNDS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Delhi: Art Exhibition Showcases Sculptures Of Diverse Styles By Master Artists

Delhi: Art Exhibition Showcases Sculptures Of Diverse Styles By Master Artists

1 Min Read

Dec 27, 2024

Manali: Tourists Flock To Hill Station To Enjoy Year-End Festivities Amid Snowfall

Manali: Tourists Flock To Hill Station To Enjoy Year-End Festivities Amid Snowfall

1 Min Read

Dec 27, 2024

Caught On Cam: Tiger Hunts Deer Right Before Tourists’ Eye In Jim Corbett National Park

Caught On Cam: Tiger Hunts Deer Right Before Tourists’ Eye In Jim Corbett National Park

1 Min Read

Dec 26, 2024

20 Years On, Chennai Fishermen Recalls Devastation Of 2004 Tsunami

20 Years On, Chennai Fishermen Recall Devastation Of 2004 Tsunami

1 Min Read

Dec 26, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.