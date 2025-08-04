A Purr-Fect Day At The Hong Kong Cat Expo

Hong Kong: Tens of thousands of cat lovers attend an annual expo in Hong Kong dedicated to all things feline. Alongside accessories, food and personalised jewellery, the best cats around vie for awards in the CFA WCC Cat Show Competition hosted during the three-day event. According to a survey run by the organisers, Hong Kongers are spending more and more on their cats, highlighting the "cat economy" -- with sectors from food to pet-friendly tourism -- as an increasingly important driver of growth.

Among the stars was 'SiuMai', a retired Bombay cat and last year's national champion. Phebe Lo, President of the Hong Kong Cat Club said, "He is one and a half years old and already a national winner." Jackie Tang, a breeder, proudly introduces Kapro, the first black-and-white cat to win a global CFA grand championship.

The event also promoted breed awareness. "He is an ambassador for the Siberian breed," Tang said. UBS Director Jacqueline Diniz, a participant and cat enthusiast, praised her pet's achievements and the emotional bond she shares. "It helps me relax and makes me a better person. It is a love you cannot describe."

With growing urban constraints, cats are becoming the preferred pets in Hong Kong. "Cats suit small homes and busy lifestyles," Lo explained, reflecting a rising trend in pet companionship across the city.  (With AFP Inputs)

