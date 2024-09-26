thumbnail

Shirdi: Devotee From Telangana Offers 258 Grams Gold Crown To Sai Baba

Shirdi (Maharashtra): C H Bhagyalaxmi, a devotee from Telangana, offered a gold crown worth Rs 17.73 lakh to Sai Saibaba here on Thursday.

Bhagyalaxmi and her family members visited the Shirdi shrine and took blessings of Sai Baba. Shri Saibaba Sansthan Shirdi (SSST) Chief Executive Officer Goraksh Gadilkar said that the 258-gram gold crown was offered to Sai Baba. The SSST felicitated the devotee for her gesture with a shawl and an idol of Sai Baba. Four days ago, a devotee had offered a gold crown worth Rs 12.70 lakh. SSST Public Relations Officer Tushar Shelke was present on the occasion.

Thousands of devotees across the globe visit Shirdi to seek the blessings of Sai Baba.

