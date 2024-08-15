78th Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, with the Red Fort in the national capital all decked up for the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort and is delivering his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, aims to propel the country towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by year 2047. The ceremony began with Prime Minister Modi being received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year was coordinated by the Indian Navy.

