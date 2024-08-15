78th Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 15, 2024, 7:39 AM IST

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

thumbnail
India celebrates its 78th Independence Day today, with the Red Fort in the national capital all decked up for the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort and is delivering his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, aims to propel the country towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by year 2047. The ceremony began with Prime Minister Modi being received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year was coordinated by the Indian Navy. 
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

TAGGED:

PM MODI I DAY SPEECHRED FORT78TH INDEPENDENCE DAY

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

President Murmu Addresses the Nation On Independence Day Eve

President Murmu's Address To The Nation On Independence Day Eve

1 Min Read

Aug 14, 2024

Eenadu Golden Jubilee: A Trendsetter in Telugu News Media

Eenadu Golden Jubilee: Trendsetter In Telugu Media Celebrates Historic Occasion

1 Min Read

Aug 10, 2024

A

Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget For Fiscal Year 2024–25

1 Min Read

Jul 23, 2024

The National Testing Agency has released centre and city-wise results of NEET UG 2024 following a Supreme Court directive, masking candidates' identities. The court aims to determine if there was any advantage for candidates at centres under scrutiny due to alleged irregularities.

SC Commences Hearing on Pleas Related to Row over NEET-UG

1 Min Read

Jul 22, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.