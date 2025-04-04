55 Films, 4 Decades, Recipient of Padma Shri And National Award: A Look At Manoj Kumar's Legacy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Veteran actor, filmmaker, and national icon Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar,' passed away in Mumbai on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. A towering figure in Indian cinema, Kumar was renowned for his patriotic films that resonated deeply with audiences. He made his debut in 1957 with Fashion and was then seen in Meena Kumari's Sahara (1958). His journey as a lead actor began with Kaanch Ki Gudiya (1961), marking the start of an illustrious three-decade career. He starred in 55 films, delivering timeless classics like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti. As a director, Kumar helmed iconic films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Kranti, solidifying his legacy as a filmmaker of substance. Honoured with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016, Manoj Kumar's contributions to Indian cinema will remain unparalleled.

