53rd Annual Rose Festival Begins In Chandigarh, With Nearly 50,000 Plants On Display

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Chandigarh: The 53rd annual Rose Festival began at the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden on Friday, drawing nature enthusiasts from across the region. This year, the event follows a 'zero budget' approach, with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation relying entirely on sponsorships from private firms to fund the festival.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the festival, expressing his appreciation for the long-standing event. "This is my first experience at the three-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh. I thank those who initiated this event in 1967. Creating a 40-acre rose garden here might be Asia's first of its kind," Governor Kataria said.

The festival boasts nearly 50,000 rose plants spread across 1,400 beds, featuring miniatures, climbers, and both indigenous and exotic varieties. In addition to roses, visitors can enjoy displays of other exotic flowers. Cultural performances highlighting the region's rich heritage are also part of the festival's offerings.

The three-day event will conclude on Sunday, offering a vibrant celebration of nature and culture to all the attendees. (With PTI Inputs)

