40 Days For Colourful Devotion: Devotees From Across The World Join Holi Festivities At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple

Mathura: The Holi festival in Mathura is celebrated with unmatched enthusiasm, offering a unique experience compared to the rest of India. Here, Holi begins on Basant Panchami and continues for 40 days, with events held across the region's temples. The entire Braj region, including Barsana, Nandgaon, and Vrindavan, witnesses grand celebrations in a variety of styles.

One of the most notable events is held at the renowned Banke Bihari temple in Vraindavan, where devotees from across India and abroad gather to celebrate Holi with Lord Krishna. On Rang Bharni Ekadashi, devotees play Holi with the deity, who is seated on a silver throne. This vibrant celebration marks the beginning of festivities that will continue until Holika Dahan.

The charm of Holi in Mathura is distinct, with the entire temple premises filled with devotion, joy, and colours. Devotees eagerly await the opportunity to play Holi with Lord Krishna, making this festival a joyous occasion for all.