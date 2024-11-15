3-Year-Old Bharatanatyam Prodigy From Kerala's Kottayam Enters India Book of Records

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Kottayam: This playful 3-year-old is a record-holder whose name has appeared in the India Book of Records for her ability to show all 52 Mudras of Bharatanatyam. Dhwani, the younger daughter of Mukesh and Praseetha, is a vivacious artist who learnt the mudras by watching her mother teach Bharatanatyam to others.

"My dance studio is next to the house. Ever since she started walking, she would come to the studio and watch me teach dance and try to copy everything. She learnt all 52 mudras in one go - both that use one hand, and both hands. We were also surprised when she started doing the mudras and reciting shlokas out of memory while sitting with her elder sister," said Praseetha, Dhwani's Mother.

Besides her name appearing in the India Book of Records, Dhwani has also won the International Kids Icon Award 2024 and is the winner of the Young Achievers Olympiad National Competition for Special Talent, for her exceptional skill.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA BOOK OF RECORDSKOTTAYAM GIRLBHARATANATYAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Agra Municipal Corporation crafting a massive statue of Lord Laddu Gopal

Agra Municipal Corporation Crafts 26-Foot Statue Of Lord Laddu Gopal From Recycled Materials

1 Min Read

Nov 15, 2024

Farooq Abdullah Reached Sangaldan Via Train From Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah Reaches Sangaldan Via Train From Srinagar

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Lucknow Resident Leaves Lucrative US Job To Grow Saffron Using Aeroponics

Lucknow Resident Leaves Lucrative US Job To Grow Saffron Using Aeroponics

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

Exhibition At National Museum In Delhi Celebrates Rich History Of Hindi Language

1 Min Read

Nov 14, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.