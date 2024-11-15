3-Year-Old Bharatanatyam Prodigy From Kerala's Kottayam Enters India Book of Records

Kottayam: This playful 3-year-old is a record-holder whose name has appeared in the India Book of Records for her ability to show all 52 Mudras of Bharatanatyam. Dhwani, the younger daughter of Mukesh and Praseetha, is a vivacious artist who learnt the mudras by watching her mother teach Bharatanatyam to others.

"My dance studio is next to the house. Ever since she started walking, she would come to the studio and watch me teach dance and try to copy everything. She learnt all 52 mudras in one go - both that use one hand, and both hands. We were also surprised when she started doing the mudras and reciting shlokas out of memory while sitting with her elder sister," said Praseetha, Dhwani's Mother.

Besides her name appearing in the India Book of Records, Dhwani has also won the International Kids Icon Award 2024 and is the winner of the Young Achievers Olympiad National Competition for Special Talent, for her exceptional skill.