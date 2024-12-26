20 Years On, Chennai Fishermen Recall Devastation Of 2004 Tsunami

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

A devasting Tsunami that struck the coasts of several countries bordering the Indian Ocean, including Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India marked 20 years on December 26, 2024. Fishermen along the Chennai coast recalled the giant waves that struck without warning, leaving only devastation in their wake.

Arumugam said, "When the tsunami struck, the boats, nets, and catamarans were all washed away up to the Housing Board. Many boatmen were injured. At that time, we couldn't do anything. There was no one to safeguard anything because we were only focused on saving our own lives. We thought we could earn the boats back later. We all fled to distant places."

Others recalled noticing something unusual at first and being caught by surprise when the giant waves triggered by the tsunami struck the coast.

Another fisherman, Karthi, said, "We were on the opposite side. My father had a fruit shop, and we were arranging the fruits. My dad told an elderly man that it seemed like water was coming in. Suddenly, the water rushed in, and all of us, including the fish shop owners, started running."

A powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on December 26, 2004, triggered a Tsunami that killed approximately 2,30,000 people in 14 countries. Some 1.7 million people were displaced, mostly in the four worst-affected countries: Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHENNAI FISHERMENCHENNAITSUNAMI2004 TSUNAMI

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Underwater Drones To Be Deployed During Mahakumbh Mela

Prayagraj: Underwater Drones To Be Deployed During Mahakumbh Mela To Assist In Rescue Ops

1 Min Read

Dec 26, 2024

136-Year-Old Railway Bridge In Mumbai Set For Restoration

136-Year-Old Railway Bridge In Mumbai Set For Restoration

1 Min Read

Dec 26, 2024

Mumbai-based NGO launched the 'Gau Raksha Kawach' for cows.

Mumbai NGO Launches AI-Enabled Pendants To Keep Track Of Vaccination Schedule Of Cattle

1 Min Read

Dec 26, 2024

Indian Ocean Tsunami marks 20 years on december 26, 2024.

20 Years On, Kanyakumari Recalls Tsunami's Devastating Toll On Lives And Communities

2 Min Read

Dec 26, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.