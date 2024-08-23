13 Dead, 4.5 Million Affected By Bangladesh Floods

Feni (Bangladesh): At least 13 people in Bangladesh have been killed and 4.5 million affected by floods triggered by heavy rains, the disaster management and relief ministry said on Friday. The South Asian nation of 170 million people, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen frequent floods in recent decades. It is among the countries most vulnerable to disasters and climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

A bulletin from the disaster ministry on Friday said: "In all, 4.5 million people have been affected, and 13 people dead across the country". Nearly 1,90,000 others were shifted to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin. Altogether, 11 of the country's 64 districts were affected by the flooding, the bulletin added. Feni, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the main port city of Chittagong, was worst-hit. "It's a catastrophic situation here," rescue volunteer Zahed Hossain Bhuiya, 35, told AFP in Feni. "We are trying to rescue as many people as we can."