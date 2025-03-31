12,000 Rajasthani Women Create World Record With Their Ghoomar Traditional Dance Performance

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 5:46 PM IST

Surat: The Rajasthani community in Surat city celebrated the Rajasthan Foundation Day with great pomp. On this occasion, 12 thousand Rajasthani sisters performed the Ghoomar traditional dance and created a world record. They broke the earlier record of 6,000 dancers in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The unique world record was created in the Goddara area of ​​Surat city. The 12 thousand sisters and mothers performed the traditional Ghoomar dance of Rajasthan together in the Marudhar ground of Goddara. Guinness Book officials were also present at this historic moment.

Surat is home to a large number of Rajasthani people who are associated with the textile market. They celebrate Rajasthan Day every year. This time they have broken the record of Ghoomar dance of 6,000 sisters of Jaipur. A large number of people were present on this occasion. Everyone was mesmerized to see 12 thousand Rajasthani sisters performing Ghoomar dance together. Aasa Sapera, an expert in Rajasthan's Kalbelia folk dance, was present at this event. Bollywood folk singers were also present.

