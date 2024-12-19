12-Year-Old Student From Udaipur Creates Stunning Replica Of Ram Temple

Published : 2 hours ago

Udaipur: Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram has been placed in a grand temple in Ayodhya, the replica of the temple was created by a VI-grade student from Udaipur. The 12-year-old, Vikram, studies at a government school in the Mavli area. Vikram shared that he spent Rs 530 on colours, threads, and decorative lighting for the model. The four-storey Ram temple was made over two months of hard work using improvised materials at home.

The lower floor of the model features a temple of Lord Hanuman, the first floor is dedicated to Laxman Ji, the second to Sita Mata and Lord Ram and Sita are placed at the top of the temple. Teacher Kajal Shrimali mentioned that Vikram created this symbolic model using waste wood and cardboard. She added that all the teachers were highly impressed when he brought the captivating model to school.

