Zomato Labs Introduces Nugget, An AI-Driven 'Low Cost' Customer Support Platform For Businesses

Hyderabad: Zomato Labs has introduced Nugget-- "an AI-native, no-code customer support platform" for businesses. Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato-parent Eternal, announced the AI platform via a post on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a highly customisable and low-cost tool that does not require any developer team or rigid workflows.

"Nugget is the first product from Zomato Labs, our incubator for in-house innovations," Goyal said, adding that the company will be announcing "more exciting launches" soon.

Nugget by Zomato

Announcing Nugget as a tool to help businesses scale support, Goyal claimed that the platform resolves up to 80 per cent of queries autonomously, learns and adapts in real time, and requires no knowledge of coding. The platform features:

AI Agents and Workflows to resolve queries autonomously

Live Chat and Calls for 24/7 support via conversational bots

Ticketing System for efficiency

Quality Audits Tool that also provides insights across all interactions

“Built over three years as an internal tool, Nugget now powers 15M+ support interactions per month for Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure," Goyal said, adding that the company is now opening the platform for businesses worldwide.

While the company has not made the pricing public, it is offering Nugget for free to founders who already have a contract with a legacy provider for the remainder of their term.

90 per cent of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up, Goyal further said with a link to access Nugget-- nugget.zomato.com. The website gives a brief about the capabilities of the platform with a form to get in touch with the company.

The platform is said to have 99.99 per cent uptime and its AI agents claim to have resolved 80 per cent of the queries. The tool claims to offer 25 per cent improved compliance with agent co-pilot and 20 per cent improvement in human agent efficiency.