ETV Bharat / technology

Zoho Arattai Explained: The Swadeshi Messaging App That Rivals WhatsApp, Telegram, And Signal

The Arattai app allows synchronisation across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and desktops. ( Image Credit: Arattai )

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan endorsed Arattai, an Indian messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation and available to download via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The minister urged citizens to use homegrown apps like Arattai to stay connected, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to support Swadeshi (indigenous) products.

In an X post, Pradhan describes the Arattai app as an indigenously developed platform that is safe, user-friendly, and free to use.

The word “Arattai” is a Tamil word, which means ‘casual conversation’ or ‘chat’, reflecting the purpose of the app. It focuses on ease of communication while prioritising user security and privacy. The app promises not to share user information with third parties.

Arattai app: Features

The key features of the Arattai app include document and image sharing, voice and text messaging, audio and video calls, group chats with up to 1,000 participants, and dedicated channels.

The Arattai app is positioned as a homegrown alternative to global messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. It aims to offer a secure and comprehensive communication experience to users.