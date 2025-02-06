Zepto x Skoda Partner To Deliver Skoda Kylaq Test Drive At Doorsteps In Just 10 Minutes

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto India and Zepto are partnering to deliver test drives of the new Skoda Kylaq to customers' doorstep in just 10 minutes. This service will be available from February 8, 2025. You can now sit at your home scrolling through your smartphone and order a packet of chips along with a test drive for the sub-4-metre compact SUV, Kylaq.
The Czech automaker shared a comment on LinkedIn, "Now that the cat is out of the bag (shy emoji), we're thrilled to partner with Zepto and bring Kylaq to your doorstep for a test drive, in the fastest, most convenient way possible. We're just getting started (Green Heart emoji) Škoda X Zepto".
This comment was followed by a post from Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha who mentioned that the company will not be delivering the new Skoda Kylaq to customers' doorsteps but a test drive of the vehicle in 10 minutes. He sought to clear out the confusion raised by "Skoda & Zepto delivering cars in 10 minutes?!" headlines.
Zepto x Skoda: How to book Skoda Kylaq test drive via Zepto
Step 1: Open Zepto app.
Step 2: Choose the Skoda Kylaq test drive option.
- It is that simple. The car will arrive as per its current availability within 10 minutes at your doorsteps.
- After the arrival of the vehicle, you can drive it and decide whether to buy it or not.
This innovative initiative is expected to help customers experience the car at their convenience and have a hassle-free test drive.
Skoda Kylaq: Details
Exterior and interior: The Skoda Kylaq features the signature 'Skoda Butterfly' grille at the front along with split LED headlights. The car stands on 17-inch alloy wheels and features roof rails. Moreover, the compact SUV comes with a wraparound taillight that displays a stylish rear profile. The compact SUV features a simple and clean dashboard with a lot of interior space.
Convenience and Safety Features: The Skoda Kylaq comes with modern features, which include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with a 6-speaker audio system, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, 6-airbags as standard, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), traction control, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and rear parking camera with sensors.
Engine Specification: The sub-4 metre compact SUV comes equipped with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that generates a power output of 113.4bhp and 178Nm of torque. The engine is available in a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission options.
Skoda Kylaq: Price and Rivals
The Skoda Kylaq starts from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and goes as high as Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for its top-spec variant. This subcompact SUV competes against the likes of Kia Syros, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.