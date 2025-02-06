ETV Bharat / technology

Zepto x Skoda Partner To Deliver Skoda Kylaq Test Drive At Doorsteps In Just 10 Minutes

Hyderabad: Skoda Auto India and Zepto are partnering to deliver test drives of the new Skoda Kylaq to customers' doorstep in just 10 minutes. This service will be available from February 8, 2025. You can now sit at your home scrolling through your smartphone and order a packet of chips along with a test drive for the sub-4-metre compact SUV, Kylaq.

The Czech automaker shared a comment on LinkedIn, "Now that the cat is out of the bag (shy emoji), we're thrilled to partner with Zepto and bring Kylaq to your doorstep for a test drive, in the fastest, most convenient way possible. We're just getting started (Green Heart emoji) Škoda X Zepto".

This comment was followed by a post from Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha who mentioned that the company will not be delivering the new Skoda Kylaq to customers' doorsteps but a test drive of the vehicle in 10 minutes. He sought to clear out the confusion raised by "Skoda & Zepto delivering cars in 10 minutes?!" headlines.

Zepto x Skoda: How to book Skoda Kylaq test drive via Zepto

Step 1: Open Zepto app.

Step 2: Choose the Skoda Kylaq test drive option.