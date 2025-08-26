YouTubers Accuse Platform Of Altering Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Denies Using AI

Hyderabad: For quite some time, many YouTubers have suspected something unusual about their video uploads, complaining about excessive sharpness in details, distorted textures, and unnatural smoothness. One creator, Rhett Shull, even compared their video on YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels to pinpoint the differences, describing the version on the Google-owned platform as if it had some kind of "oil painting effect".

Shull said that the YouTube version appeared to be the result of some sort of AI upscaling, which made the video look synthetic to the point where it started resembling an AI-generated clip.

A user on Reddit posts screenshots of visually altered YT Shorts upload (Image Credits: Reddit/Ulincsys)

Other YouTube creators also suspected the platform to be applying some sort of upscaling technique to drastically change the clips visually. A Reddit post from June, titled "YouTube Shorts are almost certainly being AI upscaled", shared screenshots of a video across different resolutions to claim that YouTube was using AI to add and remove specific details.

While the screenshots from the Reddit post and Shull's comparison highlighted hair looking sleeker, wrinkles on the shirt being erased, and other differences. Alleging that YouTube was altering elements in their videos, they called the practice deceptive as YouTube didn't communicate what it was doing.

Rene Ritchie, YouTube's head of editorial and creator liaison, confirmed in a post that YouTube was indeed behind the changes in their Shorts uploads. However, the executive denied the allegations of using AI upscaling and said that it was using traditional "machine learning" to "improve clarity" in videos during processing, similar to how smartphones improve the clarity of videos you record.

"No GenAI, no upscaling. We're running an experiment on select YouTube Shorts that uses traditional machine learning technology to unblur, denoise, and improve clarity in videos during processing (similar to what a modern smartphone does when you record a video)," Ritchie said in an X post.

Since machine learning (ML) is a specific subset of artificial intelligence (AI) that allows machines to learn from data without being explicitly programmed, some users commented that the company was being deceptive for mentioning the term ML instead of AI. However, Ritchie defended it and said, "GenAI typically refers to technologies like transformers and large language models, which are relatively new. Upscaling typically refers to taking one resolution (like SD/480p) and making it look good at a higher resolution (like HD/1080p). This isn't using GenAI or doing any upscaling," he said.

Ritchie said that the experiment is part of YouTube's efforts to provide the best video quality and experience possible, and they will continue to take creator and viewer feedback into consideration as they iterate and improve on these features.

A creator (@savannahXYZart on X) thanked Ritchie for giving information about the experiment, but said that she doesn't want to be a part of the experiment. She said that it was negatively altering the vision she has for her videos and asked YouTube to either roll it back or give an option to opt out.

Meanwhile, Shull said in the YouTube video that he did not consent to YouTube modifying the way his work looks on the platform. He asked the platform to trust in the content he makes and let it stay how he intends it to be. "Replacing or enhancing my work with some AI upscaling system not only erodes that trust with the audience, but it also erodes my trust in YouTube," he added.