YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Launches AI Fiesta, Offers Access To Top AI Models For Just Rs 999 Per Month

Hyderabad: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has announced the launch of his first startup, AI Fiesta—an online platform that gives users access to multiple premium AI models through a single interface and only one subscription.

Designed specifically for Indian users, AI Fiesta includes top-tier models such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, Grok 4, ChatGPT 5, Claude Sonnet 4, and more. The service is priced at a fraction of the combined cost of individual subscriptions, making advanced AI tools more accessible and affordable.

Introducing AI Fiesta in a classic Dhruv Rathee-style informative video on YouTube, the content creator says that the idea for the startup emerged from two problems he identified: high cost and fragmented usage.

AI Fiesta will allow users to compare responses of AI tools (YouTube/ Dhruv Rathee)

He says that the actual power of these AI models is hidden in their paid versions, which are very costly to afford for a common man in the country. Since the subscription costs for high-end models start at somewhere around $20 per month (around Rs 1,700 per month), most people only access the free versions of these tools, Rathee says.

"But the problem with these free versions is that they are very restricted and downgraded. In a lot of cases, it also gives wrong answers," Rathee says, adding that while it is hard to pinpoint the difference between the free and paid versions in minor questions, it becomes evident once you start using them for serious tasks.

Coming to the fragment usage, he highlights preferred use cases for different AI models, as each of these models excels in different areas. To utilise the full extent of these AI tools, one would need to buy subscriptions for all these tools, which comes down to around $110 or Rs 10,000 per month, Rathee says. Additionally, one would still need to access these AI tools one by one.

AI Fiesta plans (YouTube/ Dhruv Rathee)

"This helped me come up with the idea of an interface where you could talk to all these chatbots in a single chat and compare generated responses side-by-side. This would allow us to get the best possible answer for a question instantly," Rathee says.

AI Fiesta: Features and price

The AI Fiesta subscription gives access to ChatGPT 5, Gemini (Gemini 2.5 Pro), Grok 4, Perplexity AI Pro, Claude Sonnet 4, and DeepSeek. Users can select the models they want to interact with, ask a question to get answers from all the selected models in an interface that facilitates side-by-side comparison of AI responses. It also supports image generation and audio transcription. Notably, it supports 4 lakh tokens per month.

AI Fiesta costs Rs 999 per month or Rs 9,999 annually. Rathee highlights that not only is the cost 1/10th of the total cost of all the bundled subscriptions, but also costs less than any one of the AI models included in the plan.

Notably, ChatGPT Plus costs Rs 1,999 per month or Rs 19,999 per year. Rathee didn't go into details explaining why the AI Fiesta plan costs so low, citing technical reasons that only developers would understand better. However, he assured his viewers that the platform is legit and would add more features in the future.

The subscription comes bundled with an AI prompt book, which carries over 3,000 prompts under 25 categories and is valued at Rs 5,000 by Rathee. The subscription also gives access to his community and quarterly webinars.