YouTube Will Now Auto-Dub Your Videos Into English, Hindi, And More Languages: Here's How It Works

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a new auto-dubbing feature to let channels create dubbed versions of their videos in other languages. The new feature aims to "break down language barriers" and help viewers connect with creators from all over the world.
Notably, the auto-dubbing feature is only accessible to channels in the YouTube Partner Program that are focused on knowledge and information. YouTube confirmed the expansion of the feature to other types of content soon but didn't comment on its availability for channels that are not monetised under its Partner Program.
How to use the auto-dub feature on YouTube
Upload your video: Upload your videos as usual. YouTube will detect the language and create dubs in other languages automatically.
Review your dubbed videos: Go to YouTube Studio > Languages section to see your dubbed videos. You can listen to the dubs and choose to unpublish or delete them if you are not satisfied. YouTube also allows you to review dubs before publishing.
If you're unsure about having the feature, check YouTube Studio under "Advanced Settings".
Supported languages
If your video is in English, you can ask YouTube to dub it into French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. If your video is in any of those other languages, you can choose to dub the video in English. For instance, if you create the video in Hindi, you can get it auto-dubbed into English and vice versa.
Viewers can choose to listen to the original audio
Viewers can identify auto-dubbed videos by the “auto-dubbed” label and use the track selector to choose the original language. The platform will also remember preferred language settings for future videos.
A word of caution from YouTube
The auto-dub technology is new and may not always be perfect, but your patience and feedback are appreciated as improvements continue, YouTube said in a blog post.
We're collaborating with Google DeepMind and Google Translate to enhance dubbing accuracy and expressiveness, it further said, adding that upcoming updates will introduce “Expressive Speech” to better capture the creator’s tone and ambience.