ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Will Now Auto-Dub Your Videos Into English, Hindi, And More Languages: Here's How It Works

The auto-dub feature is only limited to channels enrolled in YouTube Partner Program ( ETV Bharat via YouTube )

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a new auto-dubbing feature to let channels create dubbed versions of their videos in other languages. The new feature aims to "break down language barriers" and help viewers connect with creators from all over the world.

Notably, the auto-dubbing feature is only accessible to channels in the YouTube Partner Program that are focused on knowledge and information. YouTube confirmed the expansion of the feature to other types of content soon but didn't comment on its availability for channels that are not monetised under its Partner Program.

How to use the auto-dub feature on YouTube

Upload your video: Upload your videos as usual. YouTube will detect the language and create dubs in other languages automatically.

Review your dubbed videos: Go to YouTube Studio > Languages section to see your dubbed videos. You can listen to the dubs and choose to unpublish or delete them if you are not satisfied. YouTube also allows you to review dubs before publishing.

If you're unsure about having the feature, check YouTube Studio under "Advanced Settings".

Supported languages