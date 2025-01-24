YouTube Unveils New Features And Experiments: High-Quality Audio, Smart Downloads For Shorts, More

Hyderabad: YouTube has rolled out new experimental features for its premium users. The experimental features enable you to listen to audio in high quality, view YouTube shorts in PiP mode (Picture-in-Picture) and download them, jump ahead on videos on web browsers, and have faster video playback speeds on mobile devices.

If you are a premium user of YouTube, you can access these new features by visiting youtube.com/new. Let's explore these features in detail.

YouTube Premium Experimental Features

High-Quality Audio: As a premium user, you can enjoy high-quality audio at 256kbps on music videos for enhanced clarity and depth.

Picture-in-Picture for YouTube Shorts (iOS): This experimental feature allows you to watch your YouTube Shorts in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, so you can check messages or browse other apps while the video continues playing. It is available for iOS YouTube Premium users.

Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts (iOS): This feature enables the app to automatically select and download reels for offline viewing. Smart Downloads for YouTube Shorts is available for iOS YouTube Premium users.

Jump Ahead on the Web: It is an AI-powered feature that lets you fast-forward to the interesting parts of a video and skip the boring parts while browsing on web browsers.

Faster Playback Speed on Mobile Devices: You can customise your viewing experience on YouTube Premium by changing playback speed options up to '4x' on mobile devices.

YouTube Premium + Google One

Google has rolled out a new offer that lets users save on YouTube Premium when purchased with a Google One Premium subscription. Users can now enjoy ad-free YouTube, 2 TB of cloud storage with Google One, and other Google One member benefits at a lower price. This offer is currently available only in the US.