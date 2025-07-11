ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube To Shut Down Trending Page Soon Since 10 Years Of Its Launch: Know Details

Hyderabad: Google-owned YouTube has announced that it will shut down its trending page and remove the Trending Now list in the coming weeks. The video sharing platform started this page in 2015, and over the last five years, it has seen a significant drop in the number of users visiting the page.

In a blog post, YouTube informed that it will phase out the trending page along with the "Trending Now" list in the coming weeks. The company stated that it was simpler for the platform back then to make a single list of viral videos, which was popular, and everyone was talking about.

But nowadays, trends contain a lot of videos, which are made by many fandoms, leading to the creation of micro-trends. Users get to know about these trends from recommendations and search suggestions from YouTube Shorts, comments, and Communities.

This makes it nearly impossible for YouTube to catch up with the current trends and compile them into a long, single list. Moreover, so, to address this issue, it has decided to make category-specific charts, which will make things easier.

How will YouTube highlight current Trends?

Charts for music, movies, and more: As YouTube will remove the trending page and the trending now list, it will showcase the most popular content in specific categories on YouTube Charts. Users can explore the trending music, movies, and podcasts under the Trending Music Videos, Trending Movie Trailers, and Weekly Top Podcast Shows, respectively.