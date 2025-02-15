ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Shorts Get Veo 2 Integration To Generate AI Video Backgrounds: Step-By-Step Guide

YouTube Shorts will now be integrated with Google's AI video generation model, Veo 2. ( Image Credit: YouTube Blog )

Hyderabad: YouTube Shorts is getting integrated with Google DeepMind's latest video generation model Veo 2, allowing creators to generate AI video clips for their content. The new functionality will join Dream Screen as an update, which already lets YouTube creators generate unique AI backgrounds for Shorts.

In a blog post, Google mentioned that the new update will allow YouTube creators to generate a video clip using a text prompt, aligning with the Shorts content. The new feature allows a creator to utilise the text-to-video capabilities of Veo 2 and generate high-quality videos for various styles and themes. A creator can even specify what kind of visual element the video requires, such as lens type or cinematic effects.

Notably, the videos generated by Veo 2 will include SynthID watermarks to tell them apart from the non-AI videos.

YouTube Shorts With Veo 2: How To Use

To create a video background for a YouTube Short, simply follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Open YouTube.

Step 2: Tap on the '+' icon, present at the lower part of the screen.

Step 3: Once the YouTube camera is open, select Green Screen.

Step 4: Once the Green Screen option is selected, choose Dream Screen.

Step 5: After choosing Dream Screen type in a prompt for the image.