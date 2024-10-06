ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Reinstated All Channels, Fixing Last Few Videos After Bug Hit The Platform

After a bug incorrectly flagged some channels for spam and removed them, YouTube began working on the fix. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube said in a latest update that it has reinstated all channels and most videos that were removed due to a technical glitch or a bug. After a bug incorrectly flagged some channels for spam and removed them, YouTube began working on the fix.

“Happy to report that all channels and most videos incorrectly removed have been reinstated and subscriptions are restored (we’re still working on the last few, bear with us),” YouTube said in a post on X social media platform early on Sunday.

“We know this caused some disruption, and we so appreciate your patience while we sort this out,” the company added.The Google-owned company earlier said that their teams were “still working on reinstating the incorrectly removed channels and access to subscriptions”.

“We're sorry for the trouble! Some content like playlists may be delayed, but it's all coming back. Thanks for your patience while we work on this,” the company had mentioned in a post on X. The YouTube channels were incorrectly removed for “Spam and Deceptive Practices.”