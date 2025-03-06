YouTube Finally launches Affordable Premium Lite Plan For Users Who Don't Need Bundled YouTube Music

Hyderabad: YouTube has finally announced YouTube Premium Lite-- an affordable subscription plan for users who do not need YouTube Music. The pilot has commenced, offering ad-free streaming of "most videos" on the video platform.

YouTube Premium Lite is priced at $7.99 (around Rs 695) per month. Notably, the usual YouTube Premium plan costs $13.99 (around Rs 1,200). The new Premium Lite is currently limited to the US and will expand to other regions over the coming weeks.

YouTube Premium Lite: Everything to know

YouTube Premium Lite is now officially the most affordable subscription plan for the service in the US. However, a lower price tag means certain limitations for the service. While the membership enables ad-free streaming of YouTube videos, it does not let you stream ad-free music and music videos. While users can watch ads to access music tracks and music videos, features like background play and music downloads for offline listening are also not included in the YouTube Lite plan.

While the Premium Lite plan offers ad-free streaming of "most" videos, it includes advertisements in certain places. In addition to ads in music videos, users may also see advertisements in Shorts and the interface while searching or browsing content.

YouTube has been testing the Premium Lite for quite a while. It is now officially rolling out to users in the US. the plan will be expanded to countries like Australia, Germany, and Thailand over the coming weeks. The chances of this plan coming to India are slim as YouTube Premium already costs quite less than the US plan.

Ads in Premium Lite may appear in music content, Shorts, and interface (YouTube)

While the YouTube Premium costs $13.99 (around Rs 1,200) in the US, it costs Rs 149 per month in India with the annual pack costing Rs 1,490. In India, the YouTube Music Premium subscription is available for Rs 99 per month. Although YouTube could launch the Premium Lite for Rs 75 a month in India, the streaming giant is unlikely to do so due to the price differences in Premium offerings in the two countries. Meanwhile, a Premium Lite plan worth $7.99 could allow users to save up to half the cost of the usual subscription.