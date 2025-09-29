ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Premium Lite Launched In India: Price, Benefits, Limitations

The YouTube Premium Lite will work across devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs. ( Image Credits: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: YouTube has launched its Premium Lite subscription plan in India. It will allow users to access ad-free video playback at an affordable price. The California-based company claims that this plan will offer the correct balance of features and benefits.

Notably, this subscription plan does not support ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music. It is expected to be fully rolled out across India in the coming weeks.

YouTube mentions that the introduction of the YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan has been rolled out in the context of the YouTube Music and Premium subscription plans achieving 125 million subscribers, including trials globally.

YouTube Premium Lite: Price, benefits

The YouTube Premium Lite is priced at Rs 89 per month, which is the same as the student plan set in the Premium subscription.

According to Google, the YouTube Premium Lite subscription will provide ad-free playback for long-form videos across various categories, including gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more. Just like the usual tier, the new subscription will also work across devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs.

What is not included in this plan?