YouTube Premium Lite Launched In India: Price, Benefits, Limitations
The newly introduced YouTube Premium Lite plan does not support ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has launched its Premium Lite subscription plan in India. It will allow users to access ad-free video playback at an affordable price. The California-based company claims that this plan will offer the correct balance of features and benefits.
Notably, this subscription plan does not support ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music. It is expected to be fully rolled out across India in the coming weeks.
YouTube mentions that the introduction of the YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan has been rolled out in the context of the YouTube Music and Premium subscription plans achieving 125 million subscribers, including trials globally.
YouTube Premium Lite: Price, benefits
The YouTube Premium Lite is priced at Rs 89 per month, which is the same as the student plan set in the Premium subscription.
According to Google, the YouTube Premium Lite subscription will provide ad-free playback for long-form videos across various categories, including gaming, fashion, beauty, news, and more. Just like the usual tier, the new subscription will also work across devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs.
What is not included in this plan?
Compared to the regular Premium subscription, the Premium Lite plan will not allow users to download videos for offline viewing, play videos in the background, or access an ad-free music service via YouTube Music. Moreover, the Premium Lite plan will show ads on YouTube Shorts, music content, and during searches, and while browsing the platform.
Who should opt for this plan?
This budget-friendly plan is suitable for users who are cost-sensitive, do not want features like background playback and offline downloads, or do not want a YouTube Music subscription.
With the help of the YouTube Premium Lite plan, the company also aims to expand its subscription service to more people, who can experience a mostly ad-free viewing experience on YouTube across multiple devices.
The individual plan of the Premium subscription is priced at Rs 149 per month, the two-person sharing plan costs Rs 219 per month, and the Family plan—where a user can add up to five members—is priced at Rs 299 per month.
The YouTube Premium Lite subscription was initially available only in the US. Launched in March 2025, this plan offered the same benefits as the Indian counterpart at $7.99 (around Rs 700) per month.