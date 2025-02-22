YouTube Premium Lite Tipped To Arrive Soon, But India Might Not Get The New Affordable Tier

Hyderabad: YouTube will likely launch YouTube Premium Lite, a budget-friendly subscription plan with certain limitations. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming affordable subscription plan will offer an ad-free viewing experience to paid members, including podcasts and how-to videos. However, the plan will not include YouTube Music videos as such videos will continue to showcase advertisements like before.

According to the report, the subscription plan is formulated for viewers who prefer to consume content other than music videos. The streaming platform is expected to present the new subscription in limited regions, at least initially. As per the report, the Premium Lite plan will be announced soon in the US, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

Earlier, The Verge reported that YouTube tested YouTube Premium Lite in Europe from 2021 to 2023, but it was shelved later. YouTube confirmed to the publication that it was a different version of the Lite subscription plan.

“As part of our commitment to provide our users with more choice and flexibility, we’ve been testing a new YouTube Premium offering with most videos ad-free in several of our markets. We’re hoping to expand this offering to even more users in the future with our partners’ support," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

YouTube Premium costs $13.99 (around Rs 1,200) a month in the US, allowing subscribers to watch everything on the service without ads, including music videos. The report does not include information about the pricing of the YouTube Premium Lite plan.

In India, the plan costs Rs 149 per month. It also offers prepaid plans, which cost Rs 159 for a month, Rs 459 for three months, and Rs 1,490 for a year. Since YouTube Premium is way cheaper in India, compared to the US, it is highly unlikely that the platform will announce the Lite version of the subscription in India. Users in India can subscribe to YouTube Music Premium subscription for Rs 99 per month or pay Rs 149 per month for a family plan of up to five members.

Previously, YouTube announced the integration of Google DeepMind's video generation model Veo 2 into Shorts, allowing creators to generate AI video clips for their content. The new functionality has joined Dream Screen as an update, expanding its capabilities beyond AI background generation. With the new update, YouTube creators can generate a video clip using a text prompt, aligning with the Shorts content. It also allows a creator to utilise the text-to-video capabilities of Veo 2 and generate high-quality videos for various styles and themes.

