ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Now Lets Creators Generate AI Videos For Shorts Using Veo 3 Fast: Everything To Know

YouTube has collaborated with Google DeepMind to create a custom version of Veo 3, the Veo 3 Fast, for the platform. It is designed to work specifically for YouTube Shorts creators for free. The Veo 3 Fast produces a lower latency video output of 480 pixels, which will also include sound. YouTube claims that it is the first time that AI-generated videos will have the ability to include sound. With the help of Veo 3 Fast, users can:

Notably, YouTube has confirmed that all these new AI features will have a SynthID watermark and content labels to identify AI-generated video.

Hyderabad: YouTube has introduced a suite of generative AI features for Shorts creators at the Made on YouTube event. The platform now features a custom version of Veo 3 (Google’s text-to-video generative AI model), Edit with AI, and Speech-to-song remixing tool powered by Lyria 2. With the help of these tools, a Shorts creator can elevate their creativity on YouTube more playfully and effortlessly.

YouTube will start experimenting with all of these new capabilities in the coming months on Shorts, starting with the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To use this new AI video generation tool, users will have to tap on the ‘Create’ button, then select the sparkle icon in the top-right corner to find the latest gen AI creation tools, including Veo 3.

The Veo 3 Fast tool will initially roll out in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand this tool to other countries.

Edit with AI

With the help of Edit with AI, users can convert their raw camera roll footage into an attractive Shorts video by finding and arranging the best videos related to the moment. For instance, if you are making a video related to baking cookies, the Edit with AI feature will look for all the videos where the user is baking cookies, amongst which it will select the best videos and arrange them in a sequence.

This new AI feature also allows users to add music, transitions, and voiceovers in either English or Hindi. The Edit with AI feature is currently being experimented with on YouTube Shorts and in the YouTube Create app, and will be expanded in select markets in the coming weeks.

Speech-to-song remixing tool

YouTube has also introduced a feature called Speech-to-song. It allows users to turn any dialogue into a musical soundtrack. This AI feature is powered by Google DeepMind’s Lyria 2 AI model, which can change any line into a danceable or fun track.