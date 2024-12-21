YouTube India To Take Down Videos With Clickbait Thumbnails And Titles

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced to take corrective measures against videos that post clickbait thumbnails or titles in India. The Google-led company says eliminating clickbait thumbnails or titles will be helpful, especially in topics like breaking news or current events, to safeguard viewers from being misled on the video-streaming platform.

YouTube Crackdowns On Clickbait Thumbnail and Titles: Problem and Solution

In a blog post by Google, YouTube explained the crackdown on clickbait thumbnails and titles in India. Some creators use scandalous thumbnails or titles for their videos, which creates a sense of unwanted urgency in the viewers. This urgency leads them to click on the video watch it but get delivered with something else.

For instance, "A video title saying “the president resigned!” where the video doesn’t address the president’s resignation" or "A thumbnail that says "top political news" on a video that doesn't include any news coverage" spreads a lot of misinformation among its audience.

The blog post further mentions that YouTube will give time to video creators in order to adjust themselves to the new enforcement updates. After the given time, YouTube will start removing clickbait content that violates the policy without issuing a strike.

Earlier, YouTube introduced new features on the platform in India to help registered healthcare professionals reach more people. The new feature shows viewers a highlighted note above the description which accredits the video being published by a recognised health institution such as AIIMS, NIMHANS, or Apollo Hospitals to name a few.