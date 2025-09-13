ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Expands Multi-Language Audio Feature To All, Lets Creators Dub Their Videos For Global Audience

The multi-language audio feature does not automatically generate dubbing into other languages. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced the expansion of its multi-language audio feature to all creators over the coming weeks. Using this feature, content creators will now be able to reach out to a wider audience by dubbing their videos in different languages.

YouTube started testing the feature two years ago, enabling a small group of creators to add their own dubs in multiple languages. According to YouTube, content creators who used multi-language audio tracks (as part of the test) witnessed an increase of over 25 per cent in watch time, which came from views in the video's non-primary language. Famous YouTubers like MrBeast and Jamie Oliver have also seen a tremendous increase in their viewership using the multi-language audio feature.

Since the feature is now rolling out to everyone, let's take a look at how you can add multi-language audio to your YouTube videos.

How to add Multi-Language Audio for YouTube videos?

Here are the steps to add multi-language audio to YouTube videos:

Step 1: Open YouTube Studio on the user’s computer and log in to their account.