YouTube Expands Multi-Language Audio Feature To All, Lets Creators Dub Their Videos For Global Audience
Using the multi-language audio feature, YouTube creators witnessed an increase of over 25 per cent in watch time from non-primary language viewers.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has announced the expansion of its multi-language audio feature to all creators over the coming weeks. Using this feature, content creators will now be able to reach out to a wider audience by dubbing their videos in different languages.
YouTube started testing the feature two years ago, enabling a small group of creators to add their own dubs in multiple languages. According to YouTube, content creators who used multi-language audio tracks (as part of the test) witnessed an increase of over 25 per cent in watch time, which came from views in the video's non-primary language. Famous YouTubers like MrBeast and Jamie Oliver have also seen a tremendous increase in their viewership using the multi-language audio feature.
Since the feature is now rolling out to everyone, let's take a look at how you can add multi-language audio to your YouTube videos.
How to add Multi-Language Audio for YouTube videos?
Here are the steps to add multi-language audio to YouTube videos:
Step 1: Open YouTube Studio on the user’s computer and log in to their account.
Step 2: After logging in, the user has to select the “Languages” option from the menu on the left side.
Step 3: Now select the video to which users can add a dubbed audio track.
Step 4: Once the above step is done, the user can now click on the “Add Language” option to choose the language in which they want to dub their video.
Step 5: After this, the user can upload the dubbed audio using the steps mentioned below:
- Click on “Add” next to the “Dub” button.
- Now go to “Select File” and upload the dubbed audio file.
- Users must keep in mind that the uploaded audio format is supported by YouTube and is equal to the length of the video.
Step 6: Once all the above steps are completed, users can click on the “Publish” option.
Interestingly, the multi-language audio feature does not automatically generate dubbing into other languages. Creators will have to either record and upload their own dubs or rely on some AI tool that can do the same. This new YouTube feature allows content creators from India and around the globe to connect with a global audience in their own languages. It will not only benefit the creators, but viewers will also be able to watch new content from different countries.
Along with this, YouTube is now testing video thumbnails in local languages as well, so that users can get a more personalised viewing experience.