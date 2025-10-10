YouTube Announces Pilot Programme To Give Banned Creators A Second Chance: Eligibility, How To Apply
The banned channels will be analysed for severe or persistent violations against YouTube’s Community Guidelines.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube announced the launch of a pilot programme that will offer a second chance to all creators who were banned from the platform. While there is no way to restore a terminated channel, the new programme offers talented creators a fresh start with a new channel.
Once their new channel meets the criteria for the YouTube Partner Programme, they will be able to publish their content on their channel and earn money from it. The banned creators will have to follow the Community Guidelines laid down by YouTube; their channels might be terminated if violations are found.
Eligibility to request a new YouTube channel
YouTube will consider several factors when evaluating requests for a new channel. The platform will see if the banned channel has undergone any severe or persistent violations against the Community Guidelines, or if the creator’s on-or off-platform activity harmed or might continue to harm the YouTube community.
In such a case, banned creators will not be eligible to apply for a new channel. The pilot programme will not be available to those creators whose channels were terminated due to copyright infringement or violations of Creator Responsibility policies.
Today is the day we're launching our pilot program to give some previously terminated creators a chance to rejoin YouTube.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 9, 2025
We know there's a lot of interest and questions – key points below:
* What’s happening? Starting today, some previously terminated creators will have the…
According to YouTube, eligible creators will be able to see an option that will enable them to request a new channel when they log into YouTube Studio on desktop with their previously terminated channel. Once their request is accepted, they will be able to create a new channel. However, those creators who deleted their YouTube channel or Google account will currently not see the ‘request a new channel’ option.
When will banned creators be able to apply for a new channel
YouTube states that eligible banned creators must wait for one year after their channel's termination before applying for a new one. The platform says that creators can still appeal for channel termination during that period.
Once creators get their new channel, they can build back their community by re-uploading their previous videos that are within the Community Guidelines. YouTube also stated that creators may reapply for the YouTube Partner Programme if the channel meets the criteria.