YouTube Announces Pilot Programme To Give Banned Creators A Second Chance: Eligibility, How To Apply

Hyderabad: YouTube announced the launch of a pilot programme that will offer a second chance to all creators who were banned from the platform. While there is no way to restore a terminated channel, the new programme offers talented creators a fresh start with a new channel.

Once their new channel meets the criteria for the YouTube Partner Programme, they will be able to publish their content on their channel and earn money from it. The banned creators will have to follow the Community Guidelines laid down by YouTube; their channels might be terminated if violations are found.

Eligibility to request a new YouTube channel

YouTube will consider several factors when evaluating requests for a new channel. The platform will see if the banned channel has undergone any severe or persistent violations against the Community Guidelines, or if the creator’s on-or off-platform activity harmed or might continue to harm the YouTube community.

In such a case, banned creators will not be eligible to apply for a new channel. The pilot programme will not be available to those creators whose channels were terminated due to copyright infringement or violations of Creator Responsibility policies.