Your Parked Car Is Heating Up The City, And Its Colour Plays A Crucial Role: Study

Representational picture of cars parked in open ( Getty Images )

By ETV Bharat Tech Team Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: A new study explores the impact of parked vehicles on urban warming, highlighting their contribution to the urban canopy parameters (UCPs) and how they alter surface thermal properties. The UHI describes the warmer temperature over urban landscapes and is the most studied climate effect of cities. However, most studies in this area focus on the surface and canopy layers, particularly in common urban configurations, such as street canyons. Now, the University of Lisbon, Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning (IGOT), and Centre of Geographical Studies have released a journal that underscores the need to consider parked vehicles in UHI studies and the potential for spatially targeted mitigation strategies, such as restricting parking in identified hotspots, constructing shading structures, and promoting light, over dark, coloured vehicles. Car impacts on urban environments (Credits: M. Matias,G. Mills,T. Silva,C. Girotti,A. Lopes via Elsevier)