Your Parked Car Is Heating Up The City, And Its Colour Plays A Crucial Role: Study
The study finds that parked vehicles significantly alter surface thermal properties in densely built areas, with dark-coloured cars raising surface temperature by up to 3.8°C.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new study explores the impact of parked vehicles on urban warming, highlighting their contribution to the urban canopy parameters (UCPs) and how they alter surface thermal properties.
The UHI describes the warmer temperature over urban landscapes and is the most studied climate effect of cities. However, most studies in this area focus on the surface and canopy layers, particularly in common urban configurations, such as street canyons.
Now, the University of Lisbon, Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning (IGOT), and Centre of Geographical Studies have released a journal that underscores the need to consider parked vehicles in UHI studies and the potential for spatially targeted mitigation strategies, such as restricting parking in identified hotspots, constructing shading structures, and promoting light, over dark, coloured vehicles.
The study finds that parked vehicles significantly alter surface thermal properties in densely built areas, where road coverage is extensive and the UHI intensity is greatest. It claims that vehicles have anomalous thermal and radiative properties, where their colour holds an impact on the adjacent air temperature, and their relocation over a typical day can affect the urban thermal effect.
The new study, titled The Underestimated Impact of Parked Cars in Urban Warming, claims that vehicle colour significantly influences urban heat dynamics, both at the microscale and citywide level, with dark-coloured vehicles raising surface temperature by up to 3.8°C, creating hot spots that increase pedestrian heat stress. These findings suggest that adopting light-coloured vehicles could help mitigate urban heat exposure.
Additionally, the materials and surface properties of vehicles significantly influence urban thermal dynamics—beyond just exhaust emissions. The study shows that vehicle surfaces—made of steel, aluminium, plastic, rubber, and glass—have diverse thermal properties and reflectivity. Paint albedo ranges from 0.05 to 0.85, influencing heat absorption. Aluminium conducts heat well, while rubber and plastics insulate. Thin steel layers, despite high heat capacity, respond quickly to energy exposure.
Researchers say that the insights call for the need to consider parked vehicles in UHI studies and the potential for spatially targeted mitigation strategies, such as:
- Colour-based parking restrictions in heat-sensitive zones
- Promoting light coloured vehicles over dark ones
- Constructing shading structures in open parking lots
- Incentivising the use of reflective coatings
- Street tree planting and enhanced green infrastructure
The study further highlights that while electric vehicles (EVs) emit less waste heat than conventional combustion-engine cars, their physical presence and surface materials remain the same. In light of growing EV adoption, researchers suggest standardising high-albedo, low-emissivity coatings in vehicle manufacturing, embedding thermal mitigation strategies at the design stage.