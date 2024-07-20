ETV Bharat / technology

Your Flight Was Canceled by the Technology Outage. What Do You Do Next?

Passengers look up at the departure board as they wait due to a global technology outage ( AP Photo )

New York: Air travellers became the face of the widespread technology outage Friday as they posted pictures on social media of crowds of people stranded at airports in Europe and the United States.

In the U.S., American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Air had all their flights grounded for varying lengths of time. Airlines said the outage affected many systems, including those used to check in passengers, calculate aircraft weight and communicate with crews in the air. United, American and Delta issued waivers to let customers change travel plans.

By early evening on the East Coast, nearly 2,800 U.S. flights had been cancelled and almost 10,000 others delayed, according to tracking platform FlightAware. Worldwide, about 4,400 flights were cancelled.

Delta and its regional affiliates had cancelled 1,300 flights, or more than one-fourth of their schedule, according to aviation data firm Cirium. United and United Express cancelled more than 550 flights, 13% of their schedule, and American Airlines' network cancelled more than 450 flights, 8% of its schedule.

The outage, which began overnight, was blamed on a software update that cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sent to Microsoft computers of its corporate customers, including many airlines. CrowdStrike said it identified the problem and was fixing it, but the damage had been done: Hundreds of thousands of travellers were stranded.

"This is going to have ripple effects for probably a few days at least," said Jesse Neugarten, the founder and CEO of travel-search site Dollar Flight Club.

That's because many flights are sold out or have just a few empty seats during the peak summer vacation season, which leaves airlines with less room to accommodate passengers from cancelled flights.

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.96 million travellers at U.S. airports on Thursday, the third-biggest day in TSA's history, and Fridays are usually busier than Thursdays.

Here are suggestions for people experiencing flight problems.

Contact your airline

Airlines should rebook passengers automatically, but that could take much longer as carriers recover from the outage, so passengers will have to take more initiative. And be more creative.

"People who are already at the airport usually go up to the help desk, but there's a line of 500 people. It's going to take all day," Neugarten said. He suggested calling the airline and using an international help-desk number if there is one, to reach an agent more quickly.

Another tactic is to post a few words to the airline on the social platform X. Many airlines have staffers who will help rebook passengers who contact the carrier through social media.

Use your airline's app — it may have more current information about flight status than delays and cancellations displayed in the airport terminal.

Check other airlines and airports

In the U.S., Southwest and Alaska Airlines said they were not affected by the outage. However, since it's summer vacation season, those airlines have a limited number of available seats left.