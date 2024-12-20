Young Cyber Prodigy: 20-Year-Old Ethical Hacker From Bihar Finds Vulnerability In Government App

Bhagalpur: In an age where the boundaries of digital security are continually tested, Bihar's very own Mayank has emerged as a beacon of ethical hacking. At just 20 years old, he has showcased his extraordinary ability to pinpoint and rectify vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructures of global giants like NASA, Google, and PhonePe. Now he has identified a flaw in the state government's official app, helping to stop its misuse.

Mayank's journey from a small room in Bihar's Bhagalpur to international recognition underscores the transformative power of technology and the relentless spirit of a young visionary committed to making the cyber world a safer place. His expertise has not only caught the attention of the Bihar government but also tech giants. His ethical hacking initiatives exposed and fixed hidden flaws in their digital defences and helped improve their systems, earning him recognition and awards.

The Journey of Cyber Wala

Mayank is now affectionately known as 'Cyber Wala', but he didn't even own a computer not long ago. In the realm of ethical hacking, his story is one of perseverance. Acknowledged by major tech companies, Mayank has been gifted a laptop and other rewards by Google, whereas PhonePe honoured him by including him in their 'Hall of Fame'.

In video: Mayank - Ethical Hacker (ETV Bharat)

He identified a data leak in NASA’s website and promptly notified them, leading to crucial fixes. Similarly, he managed to log into PhonePe without an OTP, earning their respect and recognition. After discovering a bug in Google's system, Mayank received a laptop and gifts, a testament to his invaluable contributions, even though he did not have his own computer at the time.

Enhancing Government Digital Security

Mayank’s efforts also extend to local governance. He identified and corrected flaws in the Bihar government's E Shikshakosh app, ensuring it could not be misused to mark teacher attendance from home. He also improved the digital infrastructure of the Bihar government’s agriculture department, showcasing his commitment to leveraging his skills for public benefit.

Future Aspirations and Expectations

Looking ahead, Mayank hopes to receive an 'Appreciation Letter' from the Bihar government to continue enhancing state digital security. His inspiration comes from a movie about cyber security, igniting a passion that led him to pursue a BCA at Kalinga University in Raipur. Mayank’s story is a testament to the power of determination and the impact one individual can make in the digital age.