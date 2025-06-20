The Secret Life Of Microbes: When Bacteria Meet Yeast, Things Get Slippery & Pickup The Pace

Bengaluru: In the microscopic world, microbes are constantly competing—fighting for space, releasing chemicals to attack rivals, and even using the tiny spaces around them to move more efficiently. A new study published in the Biophysical Journal reveals that bacteria can move faster by taking advantage of the thin layers of moisture created by nearby yeast cells.

This surprising discovery was made by researchers studying how microbes interact. This discovery could have real-world importance. “Most studies focus on the chemical side of how microbes affect each other,” explains lead author Divakar Badal from Cornell University and a former PhD student at IISc. “But we found that physical surroundings also play a big role in how microbes grow and spread.”

The researchers looked at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium with a tail-like structure that helps it swim. It’s commonly found in soil and the human body. They also studied Cryptococcus neoformans, a type of yeast that doesn’t move. Under the microscope, they saw the bacteria quickly move into puddles of fluid that formed around the yeast. In fact, the bacteria spread up to 14.5 times faster when yeast was present compared to when it was alone. These puddles allowed different bacterial colonies to join together more quickly.

To imagine the size difference: a bacterium is like a grain of rice, while the yeast is more like a grape. These larger yeast cells pull moisture from the surface, creating a thin layer of fluid around them, like a small swimming pool for the bacteria. Even dead yeast or tiny glass beads cause the same effect, showing that it is the puddle, not the live yeast, that helps the bacteria move.

“The bigger the object—whether it's yeast or even glass beads—the more fluid collects around it, which helps the bacteria move,” says co-senior author Varsha Singh from the University of Dundee and former faculty at IISc.

The researchers also found that as yeast cells grow, they reshape the fluid landscape around them, which changes how the bacteria move. To understand this better, the team built a computer model to simulate these interactions. They found that faster-growing yeast species, like Candida albicans, created more fluid, helping bacteria spread even more.

Danny Raj M, a co-senior author from IIT Madras and former DST-INSPIRE faculty at the Department of Chemical Engineering at IISc, was amazed by how closely the model matched with what they saw in real life.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Aloke Kumar from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IISc and co-author of the study, talked about the surprising discovery made during routine lab work. “This was a serendipitous finding. We often study individual microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, and yeast. But in nature, these organisms coexist and communicate, often through chemicals secreted by one affecting others," he said.

The team studied interactions between Pseudomonas aeruginosa (a common bacterium) and Cryptococcus neoformans (a standard yeast), placing them together on an agar plate—a gelatinous medium derived from red seaweed used to culture microbes. Agar provides a thin layer or surface of water, mimicking natural environments like soil. It is used to grow microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and yeast in laboratories and to study bacterial behaviour.

Under a microscope, the researchers observed an unexpected phenomenon: as the bacteria neared the much larger yeast cells—surrounded by thicker water envelopes—their swimming speed and motion patterns drastically changed. “We initially had no hypothesis,” Aloke said. “But we noticed that the bacteria behaved differently near yeast or even glass beads. This indicated the role of physical—not just chemical—interactions. And the physical interaction of these two organisms is the key aspect of this study.”

The team found that Pseudomonas aeruginosa exhibited higher mortality near dead yeast cells and inert glass beads. “Capturing these microscopic interactions in real-time was challenging,” Kumar noted. “But it revealed that physical cues are as significant as chemical signals, which is counterintuitive to traditional understanding.”

He emphasised that Pseudomonas aeruginosa, although common in humans, can become virulent in immunocompromised individuals, such as burn victims. Meanwhile, Cryptococcus neoformans is a yeast that is ten times larger and is found widely in nature. The findings also have implications for understanding how bacteria navigate soil environments.

"In soil, water exists as thin films between particles, and bacterial behaviour changes with water thickness. This shows the physical environment plays a major role," said Kumar.

While the study is at a fundamental stage, Kumar sees potential applications in medicine, agriculture, and environmental science. He said, “My interests include bacterial behaviour in the environment and even extra-terrestrial environments. Insights from this work could even inform our understanding of surface conditions on the Moon and Mars, which differ vastly from Earth.”

Next, the team plans to examine the species’ interactions in the real world. Varsh Singh said, “We tend to think of microbiology in an anthropomorphic way, focused on human lungs or the gut, because we can relate to them. But much of it plays out in the soil and other environments. That gives us a wonderful opportunity to explore new questions. I think that’s where the next frontier is."