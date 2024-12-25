Yearender 2024: Achievements Of ISRO And India's Space Program In 2024

Yearender 2024: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has continually etched its name in the annals of success. The year 2024 has been truly remarkable for the organisation, marked by numerous achievements, which range from the launch of XPOSAT on January 1 to the Proba-3 mission in December.

A series of historic events have unfolded in India's space sector from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Shriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, making it a site of many monumental launches for the country's space agency. As we prepare to welcome 2025, let's reflect on ISRO's significant accomplishments in 2024.

XPOSAT launch - January 1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) embarked on a new mission as the new year began. On January 1, 2024, at 9:10 am, ISRO successfully launched the X-ray Polarimeter satellite from SDSC in Sriharikota, precisely on schedule. The satellite was carried into low Earth orbit by the PSLV C85 rocket. Equipped with two payloads, Pollux and Expect, this mission holds significant importance for ISRO. It aims to unveil the mysteries of black holes and advance research on neutron stars. The mission is set to last for 5 years.

Aditya-L1 reaches halo orbit - January 6

On January 6, ISRO celebrated a significant achievement as India's Sun Mission Aditya-L1 successfully reached its designated L1 point (halo orbit). Launched on September 2, 2023, from SDSC in Sriharikota, Aditya-L1 arrived at its halo orbit, situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, precisely as planned on January 6, 2024. The mission is dedicated to studying various solar activities, including solar flares and space weather, while in this orbit.

INSAT-3DS satellite launch - February 17

On February 17, at 5:35 pm, ISRO successfully launched the weather satellite INSAT-3DS from SDSC in Sriharikota, located on the Andhra coast. The satellite, named 'Nati Vay,' was carried into space by the GSLV rocket and weighs 2,274 kg. Equipped with multiple payloads, this satellite will benefit several departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. INSAT-3DS will play a crucial role in weather forecasting, information dissemination, and natural disaster management.

INSAT-3DS satellite launch ((Credit- ISRO))



Pushpak (RLV LEX-02) successfully tested - March 22

On March 22, ISRO marked another significant achievement by successfully testing the reusable launch vehicle Pushpak. In a remarkable feat, Pushpak automatically landed on the runway at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka at 7:10 am on March 22. This accomplishment follows ISRO's two previous successful landings of reusable launch vehicles. Last year, during a launch test, the reusable launch vehicle (RLV) was released from an Air Force Chinook helicopter at an altitude of about 4.5 km and successfully landed on the runway.

RLV LEX-03 automatic landing successful - June 23

On June 23, ISRO successfully completed its third consecutive Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX). The RLV LEX-03 autonomously landed on the runway, showcasing ISRO's advancements in navigation technology, control systems, and landing gear.

RLV LEX-02 ((Credit- ISRO))

Second successful test of ATV D03 - July 22

On July 22, ISRO successfully conducted its second test of the air-breathing propulsion technology. The propulsion systems were installed in parallel on both sides of the RH-560-sounding rocket and launched from SDSC in Sriharikota. Notably, the air-breathing propulsion system allows the rocket to carry only fuel, utilising atmospheric oxygen as an oxidiser. This method significantly reduces the rocket's weight, thereby increasing its payload capacity. This experiment was carried out by ISRO to maximise payload efficiency.

RH-560 sounding rocket ((Credit- ISRO))

Successful launch of SSLV-D3 - August 16

On August 16 at 9:17 AM, ISRO successfully launched the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3 from SDSC in Sriharikota. The mission aimed to place the EOS-08 Earth observation satellite into orbit. This was the third and final developmental flight for the SSLV, which has been developed for low-cost multiple satellite launches.

Successful launch of SSLV-D3 ((Credit- ISRO))

Chandrayaan-3 wins World Space Award - October 14

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) honoured India's Moon Mission, 'Chandrayaan-3,' with the prestigious World Space Award. This mission made history by successfully landing on the southern side of the Moon on August 20, 2023, marking a significant achievement for the Indian space agency. The award was presented at the 75th International Astronautical Conference held in Milan, Italy, on October 14. ISRO Chief S Somnathan accepted the award on behalf of the organisation.

India's first Analog Space Mission launched - November 1

On November 1, ISRO launched India's first Analog Space Mission from Leh, capturing global attention. This mission involves creating a space-like environment on Earth, allowing astronauts to familiarise themselves with the challenges of space in advance. ISRO selected Leh for this mission due to its terrain, which closely resembles the surfaces of the Moon or Mars.

India's first analogue space mission launched ((Credit- ISRO))

ISRO launches Europe satellite Proba-3 - December 5

On December 5, 2024, ISRO achieved a historic milestone with the launch of the PSLV-C59 vehicle, carrying the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission. Launched from SDSC in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the vehicle placed the satellites into designated highly-elliptical orbit. The objective of the Proba-3 mission is to study the Sun's corona (outer ring). This event was a source of great pride for India, as it highlighted ISRO's role in launching a European satellite and demonstrated the country's reliable and expanding space capabilities. Prior to this, ISRO had launched the Proba-1 mission in 2001 and the Proba-2 mission in 2009.

Other noteworthy developments

In 2024, there were other significant developments related to ISRO and India's space programme, which included Cabinet approval of Venus and Chandrayaan-4 as well as the announcement of names of astronauts for the scheduled Gaganyaan mission.

Gaganyaan astronaut names announced: On February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the suspense by announcing the names of the astronauts for India's first manned mission, Gaganyaan. The selected astronauts are Group Captain Prashant Balakrishna Nair, Ajith Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhranshu Shukla. These four individuals, who were serving as Wing Commanders or Group Captains in the Air Force, are now undergoing training to adapt to the space environment. Recently, the primary crew member, Group Captain Subhranshu Shukla, and the backup crew member, Group Captain Prashant Balakrishna Nair, completed their initial training in the US, which began in the first week of August. The Gaganyaan mission is expected to be launched by the end of 2026.

4 astronauts for Gaganyaan ((Credit- ISRO))

Union Cabinet approves Venus and Chandrayaan-4: On September 18, the Union Cabinet approved the Venus Orbit Mission (VOM) and Chandrayaan-4 missions. After the Moon and Mars, the government has approved a total of Rs 1236 crore for the exploration of Venus, out of which Rs 1.21 crore will be spent on the spacecraft. The surface and subsurface of Venus, atmospheric processes and the influence of the Sun on the atmosphere of Venus will be studied. ISRO will also study how the environment of Venus, which is believed to have formed under conditions similar to Earth, has changed. Similarly, the Union Government has approved Rs 2104.06 crore for the Chandrayaan-4 mission. In this mission, samples of the lunar surface and soil will be collected and brought back for research.