Yearender 2024: A Look Back At Unskippable Space Events This Year

Yearender 2024: The year 2024 has been extraordinary for space exploration, marked by remarkable achievements and groundbreaking discoveries. From Japan's SLIM mission making a historic soft landing on the Moon to the first commercial vehicle touchdown by Intuitive Machines' Odysseus spacecraft, this year has showcased humanity's relentless quest to unravel the mysteries of our universe.

Significant strides have been made in understanding Mars, with the discovery of vast subterranean water reserves hinting at the possibility of life. Earth also gained a temporary new celestial neighbour, '2024 PT5,' adding to the intrigue of mini-moons. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission set a record with a civilian spacewalk, and Sunita Williams faced an unexpected extended stay at the ISS due to technical issues.

Amidst these, concerns arose with the discovery of over 50 cracks in the ISS, necessitating urgent attention to astronaut safety. SpaceX's historic booster catch demonstrated incredible advancements in space technology. Japan introduced the world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, pushing the boundaries of material science in space. Additionally, numerous asteroids passed close to Earth, reminding us of the ever-present cosmic dance we are a part of.

Before the start of the year 2025, let's take a step back to recap these intriguing events that serve as a testament to the human spirit of exploration, innovation, and resilience in the face of the unknown.

Japan's SLIM Mission

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) mission on September 6, 2023, from the Tanegashima Space Center using an H-IIA rocket. SLIM was a compact lunar lander designed to require minimal space for a Moon landing, boasting a small size and weight. On January 19, 2024, Japan achieved a milestone by becoming the fifth country to successfully make a soft landing on the Moon, even though the lander touched down around 55 metres away from the target. The mission aimed to study the Moon's origin and demonstrate advanced low-gravity exploration technologies. SLIM's success marks a significant step forward in lunar exploration and technological innovation.

Japan becomes fifth country to soft land on the moon ((Credit- JAXA))

First commercial vehicle on the Moon

The Odysseus spacecraft, developed by the American company Intuitive Machines, became the first commercial spacecraft to successfully land on the Moon on February 22, setting a new milestone in lunar exploration. This historic event occurred nearly 50 years after the last manned Apollo mission in 1972. Prior to Odysseus, India's Chandrayaan-3 made history on August 24, 2023, by becoming the first Indian spacecraft to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's south pole.

The first commercial vehicle on the moon ((Credit- NASA))

Earth got a second moon (temporarily)

In 2024, Earth gained a temporary mini-moon, officially designated as 2024 PT5. This asteroid, first detected by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii on August 7, orbited Earth from September 29 to November 25. Mini-moons are small asteroids that get temporarily captured by Earth's gravity, often visible for only short periods. Measuring approximately 11 metres (36 feet) in diameter, 2024 PT5 followed a horseshoe-shaped path around Earth before continuing its journey through the solar system.

First commercial spacewalk

In 2024, the Polaris Dawn mission by SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, made history by conducting the first-ever private spacewalk. On September 12, mission commander Jared Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis performed a spacewalk at an altitude of 737 km (460 miles) above Earth. This mission was notable for being the first commercial spacewalk, with billionaire Jared Isaacman financing the trip.

Mission Commander Jared Isaacman's historic private spacewalk ((Photo Credit- SpaceX))

The crew consisted of four members-- Jared Isaacman, Scott "Kidd" Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon. While Isaacman and Gillis conducted the spacewalk, Poteet and Menon remained inside the spacecraft, observing and supporting the mission. This mission not only set a new altitude record for a crewed spacecraft but also tested new spacesuits designed for future long-duration missions. The Polaris Dawn mission lasted five days, with the crew safely splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico on September 15.

Sunita Williams's remains stuck in space

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore were supposed to spend 8 days at the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2024. However, due to mechanical faults in the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, their stay was extended. NASA has decided to use the SpaceX Crew Dragon to bring them back, instead of using the Boeing Starliner. After multiple delays, they are now expected to return to Earth in March 2025.

Sunita Williams and colleague Wilmore trapped in space ((Photo Credit- NASA))

More than 50 cracks in the ISS

In mid-2024, NASA revealed that the International Space Station (ISS) has developed over 50 cracks, raising significant safety concerns. The cracks have led to a daily air leak of approximately 1.7 kg. Despite multiple attempts to repair the damage, efforts have been unsuccessful so far. This situation has caused considerable worry for the safety of the astronauts aboard the ISS, as the structural integrity of the station is now in question.

SpaceX's historic booster catch

On October 13, 2024, SpaceX achieved a historic milestone by successfully catching a 232-foot (71-metre) booster with the help of 'chopsticks' built into the launch tower. This marked the first time a booster was caught mid-air after launching the most powerful Starship into space. The booster returned to the launch pad within just 7 minutes of sending the Starship into space. This achievement is a significant step forward in SpaceX's reusable rocket technology, potentially revolutionising space travel by making it more cost-effective.

The world's first wooden satellite launched

In 2024, Japan launched the world's first wooden satellite, named LignoSat, on November 5. Developed by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, with assistance from NASA, LignoSat was constructed from Hinoki wood and launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX rocket. After 10 months at the ISS, it was deployed into a 400 km orbit to conduct research for 6 months. The satellite will be tested at temperatures ranging from -100°C to 100°C, with its condition monitored every 45 minutes. If successful, this could pave the way for using wood in future space construction, offering a sustainable alternative to metal satellites.

Japan's wooden satellite ((Credit- JAXA))

The Closest Asteroid to Earth

Throughout the year, many asteroids have passed very close to Earth. These asteroids can be worrisome as they have the potential to hit the Earth. However, although no such incident has occurred this year, many large or bus-sized asteroids have passed very close to Earth. They are: