Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Japanese bike manufacturer Yamaha has launched the Yamaha FZ X Hybrid in India. The newly launched motorcycle takes its inspiration from the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid launched in March this year. It comes with new updates, enhanced fuel efficiency, performance, and features.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid: Price

The new Yamaha FZ X is priced at Rs 1,49,990 (ex-showroom), but customers can also choose to buy the non-hybrid version of the motorcycle for Rs 1,29,990. It is available in a single Matte Green with Golden wheels, called the Yamaha Matte Titan. Notably, the new Yamaha FZ X Hybrid is around Rs 5,000 costlier than the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid: Features

It features a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These features provide a quieter start, battery-assisted acceleration, and enhanced fuel efficiency by automatically turning the engine off when it is at idle. It can be restarted with just a quick clutch action.

Moreover, it features a new 4.2-inch full colour TFT instrument cluster, which connects with the Y-Connect app. It comes with Turn-by-turn navigation, which comes integrated with Google Maps. The new motorcycle also features traction control and single-channel ABS.

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid: Specifications

The new Yamaha FZ X Hybrid motorcycle features a similar engine found in other FZ models. It comes equipped with a 149cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine, which produces a peak power output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.