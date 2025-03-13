ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Yamaha has launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in India at Rs 1,44,800 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese company says it is their first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc engine segment. It comes with a hybrid powertrain that features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop and Start System (SSS). Moreover, the motorcycle sports an updated TFT instrument cluster and other design changes.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Engine and features

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid motorcycle is powered by a 149cc Blue Core engine compliant with OBD2B standards. This new two-wheeler features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG), providing battery-assisted acceleration. Additionally, the Stop and Start System (SSS) enhances fuel efficiency by shutting off the engine when idle and restarting it automatically when the clutch is engaged.

The new FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes equipped with a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster which can be connected to the smartphone via the Y-Connect app. It sports turn-by-turn navigation, which is linked with Google Maps, allowing the display of real-time directions and road details.