ETV Bharat / technology

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Yamaha has launched the new 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in India. It is claimed to be India's first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc segment.

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid launched in India. (Image Credit: Yamaha)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 6:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: Yamaha has launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in India at Rs 1,44,800 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese company says it is their first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc engine segment. It comes with a hybrid powertrain that features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop and Start System (SSS). Moreover, the motorcycle sports an updated TFT instrument cluster and other design changes.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Engine and features

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid motorcycle is powered by a 149cc Blue Core engine compliant with OBD2B standards. This new two-wheeler features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG), providing battery-assisted acceleration. Additionally, the Stop and Start System (SSS) enhances fuel efficiency by shutting off the engine when idle and restarting it automatically when the clutch is engaged.

The new FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes equipped with a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster which can be connected to the smartphone via the Y-Connect app. It sports turn-by-turn navigation, which is linked with Google Maps, allowing the display of real-time directions and road details.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Design Changes

The position of the handlebar on the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid has been modified for better ergonomics. The switch layout has also been adjusted for better accessibility. Additionally, the fuel tank now features an airplane-style fuel cap, which remains attached during refuelling.

Moreover, the new FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with an updated look with sharper tank cover edges and integrated front turn signals placed within the air intake area. The motorcycle is available in two colours-- Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.

Hyderabad: Yamaha has launched the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid in India at Rs 1,44,800 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Japanese company says it is their first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc engine segment. It comes with a hybrid powertrain that features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop and Start System (SSS). Moreover, the motorcycle sports an updated TFT instrument cluster and other design changes.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Engine and features

The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid motorcycle is powered by a 149cc Blue Core engine compliant with OBD2B standards. This new two-wheeler features Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG), providing battery-assisted acceleration. Additionally, the Stop and Start System (SSS) enhances fuel efficiency by shutting off the engine when idle and restarting it automatically when the clutch is engaged.

The new FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes equipped with a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster which can be connected to the smartphone via the Y-Connect app. It sports turn-by-turn navigation, which is linked with Google Maps, allowing the display of real-time directions and road details.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Design Changes

The position of the handlebar on the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid has been modified for better ergonomics. The switch layout has also been adjusted for better accessibility. Additionally, the fuel tank now features an airplane-style fuel cap, which remains attached during refuelling.

Moreover, the new FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with an updated look with sharper tank cover edges and integrated front turn signals placed within the air intake area. The motorcycle is available in two colours-- Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YAMAHA2025 YAMAHA FZ S FI HYBRID PRICE2025 YAMAHA FZ S FI HYBRID FEATURES2025 YAMAHA FZ S FI HYBRID SPECS2025 YAMAHA FZS FI HYBRID

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.