ETV Bharat / technology

XRING O1: Xiaomi Launches Indigenous Flagship Processor That Already Powers Its New Phone, Tablet

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has unveiled its first indigenously produced flagship processor, Xiaomi XRING O1, in China. The chipset was launched alongside the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet, both powered by the new chipset. The company also launched multiple IoT devices and another indigenous chipset XRING T1 at the event.

Xiaomi XRING O1

The new XRING O1 chip is a big breakthrough for the Chinese consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company. The flagship chipset is based on TSMC’s second-generation N3E 3nm process with 19 billion transistors, featuring a 10-core CPU cluster with 2x Cortex-X925 prime cores, clocked at 3.9GHz, 6x Cortex-A725 performance cores clocked between 1.9GHz and 3.4GHz, and 2x Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The CPU is paired with a 16-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU and a 6-core NPU, which is rated 44 TOPS for advanced AI processing.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra (Image Credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi reveals that the XRING O1 secured over 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, surpassing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Similarly, the Xiaomi XRING O1 managed to score 3,000 single-core points and 9,000 multi-core points in Geekbench 6, with the multi-core scores edging out Apple’s A18 Pro processor.

The power efficiency of the chipset is boosted with a new cooling design that claims to increase heat dissipation by 30 per cent, four dynamic low-power modes, and a dedicated micro-control unit. Moreover, the new chipset also supports the latest LPDDR5T RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and a custom 3-core Xiaomi ISP.