XRING O1: Xiaomi Launches Indigenous Flagship Processor That Already Powers Its New Phone, Tablet

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has unveiled its first indigenously produced flagship processor, Xiaomi XRING O1, in China. The chipset was launched alongside the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet, both powered by the new chipset. The company also launched multiple IoT devices and another indigenous chipset XRING T1 at the event.
Xiaomi XRING O1
The new XRING O1 chip is a big breakthrough for the Chinese consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company. The flagship chipset is based on TSMC’s second-generation N3E 3nm process with 19 billion transistors, featuring a 10-core CPU cluster with 2x Cortex-X925 prime cores, clocked at 3.9GHz, 6x Cortex-A725 performance cores clocked between 1.9GHz and 3.4GHz, and 2x Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The CPU is paired with a 16-core ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU and a 6-core NPU, which is rated 44 TOPS for advanced AI processing.
Xiaomi reveals that the XRING O1 secured over 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, surpassing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Similarly, the Xiaomi XRING O1 managed to score 3,000 single-core points and 9,000 multi-core points in Geekbench 6, with the multi-core scores edging out Apple’s A18 Pro processor.
The power efficiency of the chipset is boosted with a new cooling design that claims to increase heat dissipation by 30 per cent, four dynamic low-power modes, and a dedicated micro-control unit. Moreover, the new chipset also supports the latest LPDDR5T RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and a custom 3-core Xiaomi ISP.
Xiaomi XRING T1
The Xiaomi XRING T1 is another indigenous chipset developed by the brand, made for the 4G baseband smartwatch. It supports eSIM functionality for cellular connectivity. The 4G performance of XRING T1 is claimed to be 35 per cent more than its competitors. It also claims to offer reduced power consumption for voice and data.
The XRING T1 also supports features such as customisable watch faces, remote camera preview, and smartphone-free control of Xiaomi vehicles. In a blog post, Xiaomi has confirmed that the new chipset will be introduced in the upcoming Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary version.
Xiaomi 15S Pro
The newly launched Xiaomi 15S Pro is part of the Xiaomi 15 series. It features a “symmetrical micro-curved display, aerospace-grade aluminium frame, and a ceramic volcano-shaped camera deco”, along with a gold-accented power button and an “XRING” badging. It is powered by Xiaomi’s self-developed Xiaomi XRING O1 chipset.
The device boasts a Leica Summilux triple camera setup with f/1.44 main aperture. Shipping with HyperOS 2 out of the box, the handset houses a 6,100mAh battery with a Surge G1 battery management chip and a Surge P3 charging chip. The device starts at 5499 RMB (around INR 65,000) and comes in Xiaomi Composite Fiber and Sky Blue colours.
Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra is also powered by the brand’s indigenous chipset, XRING O1. Available in Misty Purple and Classic Black colour options, it starts at 5,699 RMB (around INR 67,000).