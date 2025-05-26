Xiaomi Surpasses Apple To Become Top Wearable Brand In Q1 2025: Report

Hyderabad: Chinese consumer electronics and smart manufacturing brand Xiaomi has surpassed the US tech giant Apple in the smart wearables market. As per a report by Canalys, the Chinese company has maintained the top position in the smart wearables market for the first quarter of 2025.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched two new smart wearables in the form of Xiaomi Mi Band and the Redmi Watch, which rapidly increased the sales of the brand’s smart wearable bands. This led to a 44 per cent increment in shipment growth to 8.7 million units, which was driven by strong sales of the Redmi Band 5, and became the best-selling wearable device for the quarter. This year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increment in sales enabled overtaking the tech giant Apple.

Top Selling Wearable Brands For Q1, 2025. (Image Credit: Canalys)

Xiaomi at the top position

The report from Canalys showcased that in the first quarter of 2025, Xiaomi was at number one, followed by Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin. During this quarter, the Chinese company sold the maximum number of wearable bands. In this quarter, Apple had an annual growth of 5 per cent by selling Apple Watch, and Huawei gained an annual growth of 36 per cent to 7.1 million units due to solid performances from the Huawei GT and Fit series.

Samsung had 74 per cent annual growth by selling 4.9 million units of smart wearables; the company used a dual-track strategy, which helped to expand its user base in the emerging markets with mass market products, while the premium products were positioned for developed countries. Garmin gained 10 per cent annual growth by selling 1.8 million units, which leaned on its varied portfolio and the newly launched Connect+ app to upsell the whole wearable portfolio to its loyal user base. During this time, Xiaomi launched two new models, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 and the Redmi Band 5, the latter becoming the best-selling wearable device for the quarter.

Cynthia Chen, Research Manager at Canalys, stated, “With hardware profitability under strain, the wearables market is shifting from being hardware-led to ecosystem-driven. Vendors are accelerating platform and service development to boost recurring revenue and user retention."

In China, Xiaomi is leveraging its HyperOS to strengthen device integration and user agreement. Meanwhile, Huawei is building a closed-loop health ecosystem via the Huawei Health app, which enables the integration of hardware, data analytics and subscription services. Garmin focuses on expanding its service-based model via the Garmin Connect+ app.

Notably, the report has highlighted that while purchasing a smart wearable device, customers give the highest priority to low price, followed by battery life and health tracking features. Furthermore, the report showcases that the global wearable band shipments have increased by 13 per cent in the first quarter of 2025. Basic wearables, which include fitness and health tracking features, were sold the most.