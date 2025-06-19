ETV Bharat / technology

Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 With 2.5K Display And 9,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 tablet in India. The device is available in two variants: a Wi-Fi-only model and a 4G-enabled variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 With 2.5K Display And 9,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Pad 2 comes in Wi-Fi only and 4G-enabled variants. (Image Credit: Xiaomi)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 in India, expanding its tablet lineup aimed at both productivity and entertainment needs. The tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K resolution IPS LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Notably, the Redmi Pad 2 is the first tablet in India that comes preinstalled with the Circle to Search feature.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Pad 2 is available in two variants: Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 4G. The Wi-Fi only variant comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 4G model is offered in two configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 17,999.

The new tablet is available in Graphite Grey and Mint colourways. Interested customers can purchase the device on June 24, 2025, via Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, and authorised retail stores.

As part of the launch, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC bank credit card users. Additionally, the Redmi Pad 2 cover is priced at Rs 1,299, and the Redmi Smart Pen costs Rs 3,999.

Redmi Pad 2: Variant-wise Pricing
VariantRAM + StoragePrice (Rs)ConnectivityColor OptionsAvailability DatePurchase PlatformsDiscounts/Accessories
Wi-Fi Only4GB + 128GB13,999Wi-FiGraphite Grey, MintJune 24, 2025Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s website, Retail storesInstant Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC bank credit card users
4G Model6GB + 128GB15,999Wi-Fi + 4G
8GB + 256GB17,999

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

It features an 11-inch IPS 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels resolution) LCD display, with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The tablet is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB. In terms of optics, the Pad 2 features an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new tablet packs a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As it runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS2 based on Android 15, the device features AI features such as Circle to Search and Google’s Gemini preinstalled.

Redmi Pad 2: At A Glance
CategoryDetails
Display
  • 11-inch IPS 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 600 nits peak brightness
Processor6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 8GB RAM
  • Up to 256GB storage, Expandable up to 2TB
Camera
  • Rear: 8MP (f/2.0 aperture)
  • Front: 5MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Battery
  • 9,000mAh
  • 18W fast charging support
Operating SystemHyperOS2 based on Android 15
AI Features
  • Circle to Search
  • Google’s Gemini preinstalled
Also Read: iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 in India, expanding its tablet lineup aimed at both productivity and entertainment needs. The tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K resolution IPS LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Notably, the Redmi Pad 2 is the first tablet in India that comes preinstalled with the Circle to Search feature.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Pad 2 is available in two variants: Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 4G. The Wi-Fi only variant comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 4G model is offered in two configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 17,999.

The new tablet is available in Graphite Grey and Mint colourways. Interested customers can purchase the device on June 24, 2025, via Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, and authorised retail stores.

As part of the launch, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC bank credit card users. Additionally, the Redmi Pad 2 cover is priced at Rs 1,299, and the Redmi Smart Pen costs Rs 3,999.

Redmi Pad 2: Variant-wise Pricing
VariantRAM + StoragePrice (Rs)ConnectivityColor OptionsAvailability DatePurchase PlatformsDiscounts/Accessories
Wi-Fi Only4GB + 128GB13,999Wi-FiGraphite Grey, MintJune 24, 2025Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s website, Retail storesInstant Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC bank credit card users
4G Model6GB + 128GB15,999Wi-Fi + 4G
8GB + 256GB17,999

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

It features an 11-inch IPS 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels resolution) LCD display, with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The tablet is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB. In terms of optics, the Pad 2 features an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new tablet packs a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As it runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS2 based on Android 15, the device features AI features such as Circle to Search and Google’s Gemini preinstalled.

Redmi Pad 2: At A Glance
CategoryDetails
Display
  • 11-inch IPS 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD
  • 90Hz refresh rate
  • 600 nits peak brightness
Processor6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 8GB RAM
  • Up to 256GB storage, Expandable up to 2TB
Camera
  • Rear: 8MP (f/2.0 aperture)
  • Front: 5MP (f/2.2 aperture)
Battery
  • 9,000mAh
  • 18W fast charging support
Operating SystemHyperOS2 based on Android 15
AI Features
  • Circle to Search
  • Google’s Gemini preinstalled
Also Read: iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

XIAOMI REDMI PAD 2XIAOMI REDMI PAD 2 SPECIFICATIONSXIAOMI REDMI PAD 2 AVAILABILITYXIAOMIXIAOMI REDMI PAD 2

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.