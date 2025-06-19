Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 With 2.5K Display And 9,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad 2 in India, expanding its tablet lineup aimed at both productivity and entertainment needs. The tablet features an 11-inch 2.5K resolution IPS LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Notably, the Redmi Pad 2 is the first tablet in India that comes preinstalled with the Circle to Search feature.

Redmi Pad 2: Price, availability, offers

The Redmi Pad 2 is available in two variants: Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 4G. The Wi-Fi only variant comes with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 4G model is offered in two configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 17,999.

The new tablet is available in Graphite Grey and Mint colourways. Interested customers can purchase the device on June 24, 2025, via Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, and authorised retail stores.

As part of the launch, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 for HDFC bank credit card users. Additionally, the Redmi Pad 2 cover is priced at Rs 1,299, and the Redmi Smart Pen costs Rs 3,999.

Redmi Pad 2: Variant-wise Pricing Variant RAM + Storage Price (Rs) Connectivity Color Options Availability Date Purchase Platforms Discounts/Accessories Wi-Fi Only 4GB + 128GB 13,999 Wi-Fi Graphite Grey, Mint June 24, 2025 Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s website, Retail stores Instant Rs 1,000 discount for HDFC bank credit card users 4G Model 6GB + 128GB 15,999 Wi-Fi + 4G 8GB + 256GB 17,999

Redmi Pad 2: Specifications

It features an 11-inch IPS 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels resolution) LCD display, with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The tablet is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB. In terms of optics, the Pad 2 features an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new tablet packs a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As it runs Xiaomi’s HyperOS2 based on Android 15, the device features AI features such as Circle to Search and Google’s Gemini preinstalled.