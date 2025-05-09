Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro And 4K TV FX With Built-In Amazon Fire TV Launched In India

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi FX Series in India. The smart TV series includes Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX. Both smart TVs are available in 43 and 55-inch display sizes and feature an in-built Amazon Fire TV, offering a variety of content and apps. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro series is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset and features 32GB of internal storage. These new models sport Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine along with HDR10+ content support. They also feature Dolby Audio-supported speakers, which offer up to 34W of sound output.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series, 4K TV FX Series: Price, Availability

The 43-inch Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro is priced at Rs 27,999, while the 55-inch display model is priced at Rs 39,999. The TV is available in black colour. As part of the launch, interested buyers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 for payments done using HDFC Bank transactions, which brings down the effective price of the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro to Rs 25,999 and Rs 37,999 for the 43-inch and 55-inch display sizes, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 43-inch Xiaomi 4K TV FX is priced at Rs 26,499, and the 55-inch variant is priced at Rs 36,999. The same offer is applicable for this model as well, bringing the effective price of the 43 and 55-inch Xiaomi 4K TV FX models at Rs 24,499 and Rs 34,999, respectively. Both TV models are available for purchase via the company’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart, starting from May 12, 2025.

Model Display Size Price (Rs) Effective Price (Rs) (After HDFC Bank Discount) Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro 43-inch 27,999 25,999 55-inch 39,999 37,999 Xiaomi 4K TV FX 43-inch 26,499 24,499 55-inch 36,999 34,999

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro Series, 4K TV FX Series: Specifications

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro features a 4K ultra HD (2160 X 3840 pixels) resolution display, a 178-degree viewing angle, a screen-to-body ratio of up to 96.9 per cent, and HDR10+ support. The 43-inch model has a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, and the 55-inch variant has a 120Hz refresh rate. The series features Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology.

It is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device includes three HDMI ports (with one eARC), two USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Other connectivity options included AirPlay 2 and Miracast, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi as well. The 43-inch QLED TV FX Pro variant features 30W speakers, while the 55-inch variant comes with 34W box speakers, which support Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual: X.

The new lineup has a Flimmaker Mode, and the Chinese electronics brand claims that this feature enhances the original colours and contrast to deliver a cinematic experience by turning off post-processing effects such as motion smoothing, noise reduction, and AI Enhancement.

The Xiaomi 4K TV FX comes with a metal bezel-less design and offers 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Audio, and DTS Virtual: X, which enhances the audio output. The FX series includes smart control, seamless content discovery, and a high-quality viewing experience. It also features Amazon Fire TV and AirPlay 2. The Xiaomi 4K TV FX sports DTX Virtual: X technology for an enhanced audio experience.