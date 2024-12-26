Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Announced: Check Expected Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of Xiaomi Pad 7 in India. The new tablet is set to be unveiled in the country on January 10, 2025. Notably, it was first introduced in China in October alongside a Pro model. The Xiaomi Pad 7 will succeed the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India. The latter currently retails at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Expected Price

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China. Meanwhile, the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,800) and the 12GB+256GB top-end variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 30,000). Based on Chinese prices, the Xiaomi Pad 7 could cost under Rs 25,000 for the base variant.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Expected Specifications and Features

In China, the Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with an 11.2-inch LCD screen that equips a 3.2K resolution display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls. The tablet packs an 8,850mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. Furthermore, the tablet runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 15.

The Indian version of the Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to carry the same specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart. Compared to the predecessor, the new tablet features a brighter screen with better resolution as the Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch LCD panel with 2880x1800 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 550 nits. While both tablets feature the same camera setup, the new Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a new processor, upgrading from the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The batteries on both devices is more or less the same.