Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon Elite 8, 5,165mAh Battery Launched In China: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, a foldable smartphone in China. The phone features an 6.86-inch AMOLED inner display, a 4.01-inch outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. It packs a 5,165mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 runs HyperOS 2 out of the box. Notably, the new foldable smartphone is the successor of the Mix Flip debuted in China in July last year.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: China Price

The handset is available in three RAM and storage configurations in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,999 (around Rs 71,000), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs CNY 6,499 (around Rs 77,000), and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 7,299 (around Rs 87,000 ). It is comes in a wide range of colour options, including Nebula Purple, Plaid Gold, Mei Ziqing, Shell White, Lava Orange, Danxia Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Emerald Green, Cambrian Ash, Titanium, Shadow Blue, and Liquid Gold powder.

Note: These colour names are translated from Chinese to English.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: Variant-Wise Pricing RAM/Storage Configurations Price (CNY) 12GB RAM +256GB storage CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 71,000) 12GB RAM +512GB storage CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 77,000) 16GB RAM +1TB storage CNY 7,299 (around Rs. 87,000)

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: Specifications

It features dual displays– an inner and an outer screen– affixed with a metal frame and hinge. The inner screen features a 6.86-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Meanwhile, the outer display boasts a 4.01-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits.

The Mix Flip 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It boasts a Leica-branded dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Light Hunter 800 image sensor with Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS) support, along with a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with 14mm focal length and autofocus. On the inside, the handset features a 32MP front-faicng camera.

The phone houses a 5,165mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It runs on HyperOS 2.