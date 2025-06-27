Xiaomi AI Glasses, Redmi K80 Ultra, And OpenWear Stereo Pro Launched: Know Price & Specs

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has unveiled its first pair of smart glasses, the Xiaomi AI Glasses, in China. It rivals the recently launched Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new Xiaomi AI Glasses offer 2K video recording functionality, touch controls on the right temple, a 12MP camera sensor, five microphones, and dual speakers for media playback. It is powered by a Snapdragon AR1 chipset and packs a 263mAh battery. The AI glasses run on indigenously made Vela OS. It was launched alongside the Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone and OpenWear Stereo Pro TWS.

Xiaomi AI Glasses: Specifications and prices

Xiaomi AI Glasses (Image Credit: Xiaomi China)

The Xiaomi AI Glasses come in a D-shaped frame design. It is powered by the first-generation Snapdragon AR1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It features a 12MP camera that supports 2K video recording at 30 fps and captures images at a resolution of 4032 x 3024 pixels. The right temple features an integrated touch control area, which can fit glasses with prescription lenses or optional electrochromic ones. It comes with five microphones with bone-conduction and wind-noise reduction. The glasses feature two speakers for media playback.

It houses a 263mAh battery, which can last up to 8.6 hours, and takes 45 minutes to get fully charged. The Xiaomi glasses come with a USB Type-C charging port. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices that run Android 10.0 or above and iOS 15.0 or above, respectively. It weighs 40 grams without prescription or electrochromic lenses. The glasses come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs on Vela OS, an indigenously developed smartwear operating system. Moreover, it features WiFi 6 with 5G band and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The Xiaomi AI Glasses are available in Black, Tortoiseshell Brown, and Parrot Green shades, priced at CNY 1999 (around Rs 23,000). The availability of the smart glasses outside China is yet to be officially confirmed.

Redmi K80 Ultra

Redmi K80 Ultra (Image Credit: Xiaomi China)

The Redmi K80 has been launched in five RAM and storage configurations in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2599 (around Rs 31,000 ), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,000), the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 33,000), the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage cost CNY 3,299 (around Rs 39,000), and the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant costs CNY 3,799 (around Rs 45,000)

It is available in four colourways: Ice Blue, Moon Rock White, Sandstone Ash, and Spruce Green.

The Redmi K80 Ultra features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. In terms of optics, the phone boasts a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 50MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 20MP camera is provided at the front.

It houses a 7410mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The Redmi K80 Ultra runs HyperOS 2 out of the box.

Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro

Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro (Image Credit: Xiaomi China)

The Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro is available in Gold, Black, and Silver shades, priced at CNY 999 (around Rs 11,000). It features an industry-first five-driver system, which consists of a massive 18x13mm loudspeaker, powered by the Harman Golden Ear Team. The TWS includes built-in audio recording and AI-powered translation and transcription features. It has a battery life of 8.5 hours, and with its charging case, its battery life extends up to 45 hours.