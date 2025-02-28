Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched In China; Set To Arrive Globally On March 2: Prices, Specifications

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China. The newly launched smartphone joins the Xiaomi 15 series alongside the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones. The Ultra model is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1 TB storage. The phone equips a quad rear camera setup with a 1-inch 50MP primary sensor and a 6,000mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.

Notably, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra arrives just ahead of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025, set to be held in Barcelona. The premium smartphone is scheduled to launch globally on March 2, 2025.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Chinese Price

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (around Rs 78,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB+512GB and the 16GB+1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 84,000) and CNY 7,799 (around Rs 93,000), respectively. The handset comes in two colour options-- Black and White.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 3,200-nits peak brightness. The display panel has a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The device supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The newly launched handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The graphics duties are handled by Adreno 830 GPU. Notably, the phone's processor has a maximum clock speed of 4.32GHz.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a quad rear camera setup, which comes equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT900 main rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support and a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field-of-view (FOV). The new handset can record videos in up to 8K/30fps or 4K/60fps. It comes with a 32MP front-facing camera for taking video calls and selfies.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. The smartphone runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out-of-the-box. It also sports an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.