Xiaomi 15 Series India Launch Date Confirmed Following Global Debut At MWC 2025: What To Expect

Hyderabad: Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the Xiaomi 15 series. The launch is set to happen next week, as confirmed via the company's official social media handle. The Xiaomi 15 series includes the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones. The company announced the India launch date of the 15 series, just hours after these handsets were introduced globally for select markets, ahead of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2025, held in Barcelona, Spain. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was introduced in China on February 28, 2025. Meanwhile, the standard model, Xiaomi 15, and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones were launched in October 2024 in China.

Xiaomi 15 Series: India Launch Date

An X post shared by Xiaomi's official handle announced that the Xiaomi 15 series would be launched in India on March 11, 2025, at 12 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The post presents the 15 Ultra in a Silver Chrome shade, while the standard variant is featured in a Bright Silver colourway.

Xiaomi 15 Series: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi 15: The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature the same specifications as its global counterpart. The global version of the Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for its special edition version.

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 could likely feature a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary rear sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone will likely sport a 32MP front-facing shooter. Moreover, the smartphone could house a 5,240mAh battery with 90W and 50W wired and wireless charging support and run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could boast a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3,200-nits peak brightness. The flagship device of the Xiaomi 15 series is expected to sport the same chipset as the standard variant. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The main highlight of the smartphone is the camera. The global version features a quad-rear camera setup, made in collaboration with Leica. It includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom. A 32MP selfie camera is available at the front. The Indian version of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could likely be housed with a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support. The device is expected to run HyperOS2 based on Android 15.

Xiaomi 15 Series: Prices in China

Model Configuration Price (CNY) Expected Price in India (INR) Colours Xiaomi 15 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 4,499 around 54,000 White, Black, Green, Purple 12GB RAM + 512GB storage 4,799 around 57,000 16GB RAM + 512GB storage 4,999 around 60,000 16GB RAM + 1TB storage 5,499 around 65,000 Xiaomi 15 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 6,499 around 78,000 Black, White 16GB RAM + 512GB storage 6,999 around 84,000 16GB RAM + 1TB storage 7,799 around 93,000

Along with the Xiaomi 15 series, the Chinese mobile manufacturer is expected to launch the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, the Xiaomi Watch S4, and Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, in India as well.

